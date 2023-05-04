Paolo Cervari, the technologies of intuition to change things

<br />

The “Technologies of intuition” are an oxymoron, a contradiction in terms, at least from an apparent point of view. Actually, there’s more. Putting these two souls together, that of creative potential and organizational systems, allows you to create a different way of looking at the activities of companies. And surprises abound.

«It is the particularly happy title of a book by Enrico Giraudi» says Paolo Cervari during a telephone interview. «On the one hand it evokes cold calculation and on the other the heat of the incalculable. For me it is a solution for building managerial organizational constellations, a format for which I am certified which allows the elements of the problem to be established in a collaborative way and tackled together. It is a method that allows you to build a very simple constellation that provides elements to think about and that allow you to change things».

Paolo Cervari is a philosopher. Indeed, the Chief Philosophy Officer of Guanxi, consultant of Exeo Consulting, co-founder of Sherpa42, with the role of consultant for the internal group of ExO Italy and strategist for WeMind Academy. But above all he is a “consultant for people and culture”. However, the approach is atypical. The figure of the philosopher as a consultant for companies is a relative novelty, at least in Italy. «I think I’m the first – says Cervari – but there’s no list, so I can’t say for sure. The substance is more important: I deal with the company philosophy. Philosophy is concerned with what is true, what is right and is congenial to us and pleasant. They are Kant’s criticisms, the three branches of philosophical knowledge: ontology, i.e. what is true, ethics, i.e. whether something is right or wrong, and aesthetics, i.e. what is in keeping with my sensibility. I think these three areas are essential for any person and for any organization. I work in this eclectic field that affects companies in a different way from the traditional ones».

Company philosophy

Companies are particular entities. We tend to confuse them with their name, logo, the buildings where they are located, the type of company name. Actually, companies are people. And when you accept this point of view, you have to look at things from the point of view of people and their relationships.

«I am concerned with the purpose of companies and the way in which it is carried out. The purpose for a company is fundamental: it is elaborated by people, it is disseminated throughout the structure, it measures whether what you do every day brings or takes away from the purpose. And as the goal evolves, every day we have to ask ourselves how close we are or how far we are».

Paolo Cervari proposes Google as an example: the company’s goal was, at the beginning, to make sure that all the information could be shared. The measure of this purpose is the lens through which to view, over time, how work activities are performed.

«The point is to see and understand if every action taken by the people of the company brings us closer or further away from the established purpose. This kind of daily discipline is exactly what a corporate philosopher today can help evaluate, acting as a guardian and witness of purpose. Furthermore, it can play a key role in the dialogue that takes place between the workers and the company, i.e. the agreement that has been made. The partners in the Latin etymology were the allies: and this is the idea that must underlie the dialogue between the people of a company: a productive and aligned dialogue on values ​​and goals. It is clearly an elective field for the work of a philosopher, who deals with making values ​​and expectations explicit».

The importance of the purpose, and the fact that its necessity cannot be avoided, lies in another paradox: the entrepreneurs and companies that claim to have no precise purpose. «In reality, those who do not have a “purpose”, a purpose, have that as an end: not having a purpose. Any organism moves according to criteria: unicellular organisms move following the heat and the cold and the presence of sugars. But when an entrepreneur tells you there is no purpose, he means they are unaware of it. It’s probably just making money, but if a philosopher questions them he can ask them what limits they set themselves to making money: are they willing to fire in cold blood, ruin families, perhaps violate the law, kill someone? It’s a paradox, but it brings out the limits and therefore the idea of ​​what the person who said he didn’t have a purpose actually does. And if this person sets limits for himself, why does he respect them? What are the ways in which he defines himself? Slowly, by asking the right questions, a richer and more complex portrait emerges of what an entrepreneur or a company does».

There is a question that has considerable significance from the point of view of business construction: how long do you want to do business?

«If you think about doing business with a certain activity only in the short term or even in the medium or long term, many things change. It’s one matter to plan your business to exist in 30 years and quite another to exit within five. And if you have this second objective, as some startups that plan to sell in the third round of investments do, you begin to understand what is killing the industry, poisoning its fabric: if the aim is only to get rich, it can be done by building crap, as long as others believe in it. This is immoral, but not in the sense of Christian morality. It is immoral from the point of view of industrial capitalism, because it is incompatible with the harmonious and coherent development of society. By asking the right questions, many things can be understood.

For Paolo Cervari, the work of the corporate philosopher is the keystone that encompasses a series of different consultancy activities. From working for Alberto Giusti, who wanted him as resident corporate philosopher for Guanxi Group, to working with consultancy firms that help companies achieve the goals they have set for themselves and transition through digital transformation, according to Cervari it is possible to do a lot thanks to the philosophy:

«People normally regard philosophy as very rational and intuition as not very rational. In reality I maintain that even in philosophy there is rational and irrational and that philosophers also work on the basis of passions and intuitions and then build upon the rationality that allows them to make sense».

In the end, the goal is to bring a voice to the corporate world that allows us to offer an alternative view. Because there is a problem, linked to the historical reluctance of Italian family businesses to innovation: «Our small and medium businesses just want a better drill that gets holes faster. If they see it, they understand it». The challenge is to make them understand what they cannot see but which will have a huge impact on their growth or even on their own ability to survive.

The change, given that companies are actually people, comes from talent. And from the ability to attract more and better ones. For this reason, talent, often disguised as ideology and rhetoric, is actually a theme that deserves further study and a few distinctions.

«The first thing is that the human resources management offices are taking on a key role in the company. We need to rethink many things. We are used to thinking of talent as skill, the ability of the individual, which, however, turns out to change a lot depending on the environment in which it is found, the network it belongs to. We have an individualistic idea of ​​talent, but it is more logical to think of it in terms of teams, networks and social groups. That’s why I think the point isn’t just to attract talent, but to have an environment where ideas flourish. And here there is a problem of the system and of the decision-making structure of the companies, because they maintain a hierarchical approach that is no longer suitable for our times».

We are anchored to ancient bureaucratic and hierarchical models

There is a discourse that Paolo Cervari holds dear and which revolves around an image generated during the conversation: the military hierarchy.

«Companies today still follow a hierarchical organizational model. While there are words like “holocracy” and “teal” organizations, from the color of tea leaves, in reality, companies are still tied to an ancient, codified, military-style bureaucratic and hierarchical model. A model that originated with the Prussian Army, where officers had to obey orders because during wartime an officer making creative decisions doesn’t work, would be a very bad officer. Only that world no longer exists.’

Organizations inspired by the Prussian model, which underpins the corporate structure of all businesses large and small, are perfect for an execution-based world. A world that holds no surprises, predictable, in which the strategy is a priori correct and the difference is made by those who manage to execute it in the best way. The most disciplined and compact army wins against the others.

Instead, today we live in a completely different world:

«The world is complex, chaotic, unpredictable. One cannot think of slow decision-making models, not very reactive and based on previous knowledge. One must bring the responsibility for the decision to the operational level as close to reality as possible and give it the autonomy and agency to make the decision. In the US they have brought decision-making autonomy as close as possible to where the action takes place. The sniper can make decisions autonomously even if they have strategic consequences, because it is not possible to ask questions of superiors, activate procedures that require time. The sniper’s decision to fire is a function of his analytical ability. This is where a historical experience in the field of organizations comes into play, namely that of the Agile manifesto, which is more than twenty years old. It is an operational practice, apparently cleared through customs, which still needs to be explained in the company. We need to tell people that things don’t need to be perfect, they need to be done. Then we will see if it will be necessary to improve them because they have defects. This change in mentality is fundamental because it transforms the way people work in the company».

Finally, a note. The pandemic and the lockdown have accentuated a filigree phenomenon already present in our society. It is the phenomenon of refusal of work.

“Why there is a new generation that does not accept work as long as it is. Proposing a 22-year-old person to do an ugly job, where you learn nothing, obey in silence, work unpaid overtime and which tomorrow will be automated and therefore cancelled, is no longer accepted. This happens because standards have risen: having a heated home was once not so normal and today it is taken for granted. This is why today there is a change of values ​​among young people who say: “you work as I say and not just as you say“»,

Resisting, by opposing traditional and immutable previous schemes, is simply futile.

