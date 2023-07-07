Paolo Crosta will lead Exprivia’s Innovation & Technology Unit

Management

“My commitment will be to build bridges between the world of research and technological innovation, enhancing collaborations in the monitored ecosystems and developing skills on emerging and disruptive technologies” comments Paolo Crosta, Innovation & Technology Director of Exprivia

Paolo Crosta, Head of the Exprivia Innovation & Technology Unit

exprivethe reality specialized in the Information and Communication Technology sector, has announced that Paolo Crosta will join the company as Head ofInnovation & Technology Unit. Veteran in the field of technological innovation, Crosta will bring with him a vast experience and expertise, laying the foundations for an unprecedented digital revolution.

The story of Paolo Crosta

With a career spanning more than two decades, Paolo Crosta has proven his prowess in the lead research and development projects, creating innovative products and solutions. During his long tenure at Italtel, he held key R&D roles, earning a reputation as an expert in building proprietary platforms. In recent years, he has dedicated himself to the management of research and innovation projects, working at national and European level. His expertise in the entire lifecycle of subsidized finance, from the scouting of tenders to the management of the R & I ecosystem and of lenders, up to the creation of new concepts and prototypes, has made him a leading figure in the sector.

But it’s not just his experience that is attracting attention. Paolo Crosta is also a author of successful scientific publications, winner of two Best Papers Awards. He has received numerous awards in the field of innovation, including eight Great European Union Funded Innovations, which testify to his constant commitment to creating secure networks and systems. He is a member of the Register of innovation experts of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, as well as of the register of external experts of the European Union.

In command of the Exprivia Innovation & Technology Unit

Now the manager will head the business unit dedicated to technological innovation projects of the ICT group which includes theInnovation Laba forge of activities and projects in various application fields – from digital healthcare to Industry 4.0, up to Smart cities – which collaborates with research institutes and universities in Italy and Europe to generate new ideas and paradigms, but also distinctive skills that enrich the company’s wealth of knowledge.

Commenting on his entry into Exprivia, Paolo Crosta he underlined the importance of digital transformation and the leading role that the company plays in this area: “Digital transformation is a challenge that sees Exprivia as a protagonist at national and international level. My commitment will be to help increase increasingly competitive processes, services and solutions in the sectors in which the group operates, building bridges between the world of research and technological innovation, enhancing collaborations in the ecosystems covered and developing skills on emerging technologies and disruptive”.

