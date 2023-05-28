Paolo Privitera, the “pontiff”: the 20 lessons I learned in 20 years of Silicon Valley

He met Joe Gebbia, when Airbnb was just an idea. “Will you join me?” he heard. He has done six startups. One after the other. Four exits, investments in 100 companies and 7 funds, 300 million dollars of capital raised. A few years ago they called it router, router. Today that word is no longer used. But him keep building bridges among the people. Paolo Privitera, 45, knows everyone. From San Francisco to New York, via Boston, Chile, Australia, Venice, Sardinia.

His phone book contains 25 thousand contacts. People he met one on one. With whom she built a relationship. In his archive there are 2 million photos. Hundreds of thousands of meetings. The only Italian selected among the Silicon Valley ambassadors who knew Obama, Privitera left Mestre with a degree in computer science from Ca’ Foscari. He founded his first Internet company at the age of 16. It was 1994. He has been in California since 2002. It has recently been became an American citizen.

I meet him in San Francisco at Innovit, the center of Italian innovation in Silicon Valley. Here landed the largest Italian delegation ever to arrive in California. 154 people, including 45 startups, companies and institutions brought by smau, ecosystem matching platform, and ITA Italian Trade Agency. Paolo’s speech “20 lessons learned” is at 6 pm, the last of a day full of events and meetings. And it’s the most popular. Start like this:

“Why should you waste 30 minutes of your time listening to me? Because I’ve made many mistakes in my life and in many projects I’ve created. Continuous falls and starts. Which taught me the number one rule: there are no excuses for those who want to chase your dreams”.

Beautiful Minds Maddalena Adorno: “The elixir of youth is in our cells” by Eleonora Chioda

21 Maggio 2023 See also Ninja Theory released the new movie "Senua's Saga: Hellblade II" at GDC



Paul’s is the parable of someone who has done everything in the land of innovation. Founder, mentor, advisor, investor. And then a certain point, as happens very often here, is back to school desks. In 2019 Privitera enrolled in an Executive MBA at MIT in Boston. “As a nerd, I felt weak on finance and management. Everything I knew I learned from the street, but I wanted to have a real education. Plus I found that in the US if you don’t have the name of a great university on your CV , in some circles you have a hard time getting in. MIT has been the number 1 school in the world for 11 consecutive years.”

So in two years, Privitera takes 50 San Francisco-Boston flights. The average age of his classmates is 45. Among them are people like the CFO of General Electrics, the future president of Ghana, the head of Massachusetts General Hospital, considered among the best hospitals in the world, one of the three oldest in the United States. There is a marathon runner, an engineer and a scientist. She has run 70 marathons, has 7 children and launched more than 50 satellites into orbit. “The day of my graduation, Jeff Bezos was in the audience. His son also graduated that day.”

Rewind. In 2010, Privitera creates Pick1startup that does user profiling known all over the world. In 2015 you met Yuri Grassi, founder of It happened. He decides to help him in his project and to become co-founder. He moves the headquarters to the United States, while research and development remain in Italy, in Modena. Evensi, thanks to a proprietary technology, aggregates any type of event in any city. In a year it turns into largest event platform in the world. But then comes 2020, the year of covid, the world closes. Evensi comes to invoice zero.

“After 2 weeks of depression I decided to react. I wrote to 70 ticketing platforms to try to be acquired. Many replied to me, with some we came very close to closing, but many times we said “no, better not “. We wanted the best for the company. Then one day, with the buyers’ proposals in hand, I wrote to the CEO of Events.com: “I fell in love with you, these are the proposals of the others, but if you make me a proposal, we come to you”

Beautiful Minds Pasquale Castagno: “I study the climate to understand how to improve life on Earth” by Eleonora Chioda

07 Maggio 2023





Evensi was acquired by Events.com in October 2020 and there are those who bet that Paolo’s next move will be a listing on the Nasdaq. “What I’ve learned is how important is speed? in this world. It is among the most important assets that anyone must have in order to excel. Yesterday evening, right here, I was talking to an Italian startup who told me that for the first time it had received a request for a quote from an American company. Great, I said. Did you give it to him? “No, we are thinking about what to answer.” Well, you’re already out of the game”

Another lesson: for Privitera to perform at its best you need to get out of the comfort zone. And we know this. But he adds: “We have to do it constantly. The maximum would be to always live outside the comfort zone, but we are not robots”. He has just returned from the Summit at Sea, a TED-style event plus Burning Man, on a cruise ship, in the middle of the Caribbean, with 2,000 selected people, 200 speaker, and on board the likes of Richard Branson and Simon Sinek. “The older I get, the more I notice that I become an introvert. So I decided to live this experience, on a ship, forced to have contact with someone. I spoke to 120 people. I only took 5% of the opportunities, but with each of these people I felt goosebumps.”

Beautiful Minds Cristina Dalle Ore: from riches to rags, to solve humanity’s problems by Eleonora Chioda

14 Maggio 2023





Today Privitera has new missionssuch as that of change the concept of investment and allow startups to make the leap. “I’ve put together a couple of funds with the goal of democratize investment, to allow anyone to invest in the best funds in the world that invest in startups. One of them is called 1521 Ventures (1521 is my class code at MIT). I create access and opportunities that you can only have if you are in Silicon Valley and if you have contacts. So for startups I create M&A opportunities. I jump on board, push it to the next level, invest, then fundraise, finally an exit. My goal is to exit in two years at the most. Today’s world is made up of micro exits”. A few days before the Summit he was in Italy to close an acquisition deal between an AI company in which he had invested and assisted and an overseas company that he found himself.

“Today my whole life revolves around two beautiful words: access, access, create opportunities. AND providewhich I translate as providing help, taking care. And raising a child is a bit like raising a startup: you have to get out of the comfort zone and understand every day if you’re on the right track”.

Speaking of children, Paolo is expecting the second. “Having a kid teaches you to go back to basics, not waste your time, be honest, and not do shit you might regret. Imagine having two…”