Mayors Rejoice as Cities: Skylines II Launches 8 Free DLC Map Expansion Packs

City-building enthusiasts who are in love with Cities: Skylines II will soon have more exciting content to explore. Publisher Paradox Interactive has just announced that they will be launching eight regional map expansion packs as free downloadable content (DLCs.

According to an official video released by Paradox Interactive, the upcoming DLCs will feature new maps of China, Eastern Europe, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, the East Coast, and the West Coast of the United States. This massive addition will offer players over 2,500 new components to enhance their gaming experience, all for free.

Building on their successful partnership with renowned creators such as Titan, bsquiklehousen, Darf, RichardShi, MacWelshman, Badi_Dea, Feindbold, and Gurny, Paradox Interactive is confident that these new map packs will be well-received by the Cities: Skylines II community. The DLCs are set to be released on Paradox soon, alongside other mods.

Although “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” received mixed reviews on Steam due to performance issues that did not meet expectations, the game still managed to captivate a large number of fans. Recently, players began speculating that NPC teeth were causing lag in the game. In response, the developers have addressed this concern and stated that the performance issues are not related to teeth-related problems.

The highly anticipated “Cities: Skylines II,” developed by Colossal Order, was officially released on October 24. The standard version is priced at NT$1,398 on Steam and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on the same day of its release.

With the release of these exciting new DLCs, mayors all around the world will be able to expand their virtual cities and take on new challenges. Get ready to unleash your creativity and conquer new territories in Cities: Skylines II!

