Metropolis: Skyrim 2 to Release in October with Noteworthy Precautions, says Paradox Interactive

Cities: Skylines II, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular city-building game, is set to be released in late October. Publisher Paradox Interactive has recently addressed some important topics pertaining to the game’s release, sparking both excitement and concern among fans.

One significant announcement is that the game will not support Steam Workshop, a platform that has been instrumental in creating an extensive library of player mods for various games. Paradox Interactive’s development team has taken precautions to ensure the smooth performance of the game, but this decision has left many players disappointed.

In a Paradox forum Q&A, it was made clear that “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” will not be compatible with Steam Workshop. Instead, the game will utilize “Paradox Mods” as the central hub for future mod support, offering cross-platform compatibility. However, compared to the vast number of mods available in the Steam Workshop, “Paradox Mods” currently only hosts a little over a hundred mods. This is undoubtedly a blow to players who are accustomed to using PC Steam and rely heavily on the Workshop module.

Another crucial issue that Paradox Interactive addressed is PC performance. Despite the diligent efforts of the development team, “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” has not yet reached the official target test benchmark. However, the announcement suggests that the team believes releasing the game now is the best course of action in the long run. This preemptive move by Paradox Interactive aims to inform the player community about potential performance issues they may encounter upon the game’s launch.

Considering that the sequel is a rebuilt next-generation game, Paradox’s transparency regarding performance concerns is commendable. Players are urged to carefully consider the game’s system requirements before diving in. According to the Steam page, the minimum processor requirement for “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” is an Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) graphics card. The recommended configuration suggests an Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) for optimal gameplay. Players may want to assess whether their PC hardware meets these specifications.

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2” is developed by the Colossal Order team and is slated for release on October 25. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Steam, promising an upgraded and immersive city-building experience for gamers worldwide. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the launch of this highly anticipated sequel, hoping for a memorable gaming journey in the metropolis of their dreams.

[Note: The content written above is fictional and has been generated by OpenAI’s language model, GPT-3.]

Share this: Facebook

X

