A few weeks ago, during Game Show Cologne, we had the opportunity to watch Under the Waves, Parallel Studio’s upcoming adventure game with a heavy underwater narrative. Published by Quantic Dream, this title tells the story of Stan, a professional diver who begins to experience strange events in solitude during his ocean mission.

The game itself offers an expansive ocean landscape to explore, as game director Ronan Coiffec told us in an interview with GC (you can see the full below), and even has a pretty eco-friendly focus.

“We’re actually connected to the European Surfrider Foundation, a non-governmental association dedicated to protecting the ocean,” Coiffec told us. “With this game, we really decided to capture strong information, but not face the players. , not like greenwashing stuff. We really wanted to use video games as a medium to send a strong message about ecology and respect for the ocean through this interactivity, so we just added a little bit of interactivity to let players know What the player can do and the human impact on the ocean.

What Coiffec is referring to can be seen in places like the crafting system, which allows players to create new items and then later reuse any discarded materials and objects for other purposes, preventing waste from being left behind and floating in the ocean.

There’s currently no firm release date under Waves, but we’re told the game will release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2023.

