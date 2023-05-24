Paralyzed patient can walk again with brain-spinal cord interface



For the Swiss Gert-Jan, a dream of many paralyzed people has come true. Thanks to a wireless interface between his brain and spinal cord, which acts as a digital bridge between the two regions and “transforms thoughts into actions,” he has regained some control over the movement of his paralyzed legs. With the help of walking aids, the 40-year-old can stand, walk and even climb stairs for a while. The patient is happy to be able to have a beer with friends at a bar again: “This simple pleasure represents a significant change in my life.”

news-technologie” width=”300″/>

Two electronic implants required

Severe spinal cord injuries that cut off communications with the brain can cause permanent paralysis. Swiss and French research teams from Lausanne and Grenoble have now succeeded for the first time in restoring this communication in real time via an implanted “brain-spine interface” (BSI) in the test subject taking part in the Stimo-BSI clinical study. According to results published by the scientists on Wednesday in the journal “Nature”, Gert-Jan, who had been paralyzed in his arms and legs for ten years due to an accident, was able to regain a “natural” sense of controlling the movements of his legs.

Two types of electronic implants are required to build the digital bridge, according to the report. The first part of the special “Brain Computer Interface” (BCI) consists of two electrocorticography installations in the patient’s skullcap, which each measure the neuronal activity at 64 electrodes and pass it on to a portable computing unit. Researchers at the University of Grenoble had already presented such a system in 2019. Based on the data generated in this way, the computer calculates the desired movement and translates it into stimulation commands, which are then passed on to the second implanted system in real time. It is located in the back, where an electrical pulse generator and an electrode array with 16 small conductors stimulate the motor neurons in the spinal cord and activate the muscles in a targeted manner.

news-technologie” width=”610″/>

Real-time decoding from brain recordings

The team implanted special devices “over the region of the brain responsible for controlling leg movements,” explains neurosurgeon Jocelyne Bloch from the University Hospital in Lausanne. Developed by the French Research Center for Nuclear Energy (CEA), these implants made it possible “to decode the electrical signals that the brain generates when we think about walking. We also positioned a neurostimulator linked to it.”

“Thanks to algorithms based on adaptive artificial intelligence methods, movement intentions are decoded in real time from brain recordings,” explains Guillaume Charvet, BCI project manager at the CEA. These intentions would then be “converted into sequences of electrical stimulation of the spinal cord”.

news-technologie” width=”300″/>

“Digital repair of the spinal cord – development of new nerve connections”

According to the authors, the BSI could be calibrated within a few minutes and worked reliably over the one-year observation period, even when used independently at home. The rehabilitation supported by the digital bridge has enabled Gert-Jan to regain neurological functions that he had lost since his accident. According to the researchers, they were able to demonstrate “remarkable improvements in his sensory perception and motor skills” even when the digital bridge was switched off. This “digital repair of the spinal cord” suggests “that new nerve connections have developed”.

Prior to the study, the patient had already taken part in a five-month neurorehabilitation program using electrostimulation of the spinal cord. After about three years of using the technology independently, however, he reached a rehabilitation plateau. So there were no further improvements. Although this history of Gert-Jan accelerated the configuration of the BSI, the researchers do not expect any major hurdles for the implementation of a digital bridge for other stakeholders.

‘iPhone moment’ for treating neurological disorders – but also concerns

So far, the technology has only been tested on one person, admit Bloch and Grégoire Courtine, neuroscientists at the Ecole polytechnique fédéral de Lausanne (EPFL). However, they think that in future a comparable strategy “could even be used to restore arm and hand functions”. In principle, the interface can also be used for other clinical indications, such as paralysis due to a stroke. The researchers write: “The concept of a digital bridge between the brain and the spinal cord heralds a new era in the treatment of motor deficits due to neurological disorders.”

Experts interviewed by the Science Media Center (SMC) warn against exaggerated hopes. The researchers have “made progress in several areas,” says Rainer Abel, chief physician at the Bayreuth Clinic for Orthopedics and Paraplegics. The key aspect is “that the whole thing works in real time”. Previously, test persons would have had to think intensively about something and concentrate on it. Here the imagination of the movement on the motor cortex is directly recognized and passed on. It was “a bit of an iPhone moment”, even if the patient was “extraordinarily disciplined” and willing to take risks. The Viennese biomedical scientist Winfried Mayr also speaks of a “promising prototype solution”, even if it is only a matter of a “spectacular” individual case.



Bild 1 von 15

(Image: EPFL)

Norbert Weidner, medical director of the Heidelberg University Clinic for Paraplegiology, points out that proof of transferability to other subjects is still a long time coming. According to their description, the study was designed for ten patients. It is not clear from the work why only one is described. Gert-Jan also underwent orthopedic surgery on his legs, which could also lead to a more stable walking and standing function. No reliable statement can be made as to whether and to what extent the reported effects can be transferred to other paralyzed people or even to patients with other neurological diseases.



(bme)

