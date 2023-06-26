Paramount+: New series and films in July 2023

By Marlene Polywka | Jun 26, 2023 1:07 am

In addition to established names such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, there is a new streaming service: Paramount+. This provider also has a large film studio behind it and now wants to shake up the competitive streaming market again. TECHBOOK reveals what’s new at Paramount+ in July.

With Paramount+, users can access content from Paramount itself as well as from various major US broadcasters. Big brands in the streaming service include “Star Trek”, “Dexter” and “South Park”. Here’s what Paramount+ subscribers can look forward to in July.

New series and seasons on Paramount+ in July

In July, a bunch of new series, but also old series, is coming to Paramount+. Series fans should, among other things, have the fantasy crime series “School Spirits” on their screens, in which a deceased student investigates her own death. In addition, the first season of the new reality series “The Family Stallone” appears on the streaming service.

The Ex-Wife (Staffel 1) – ab 7. Juli

British thriller series starring Celine Buckens and Tom Mison. Tasha’s perfect family life is threatened by her husband’s ex-wife, whose behavior is becoming increasingly manic.

The Family Stallone (Staffel 1) – ab 14. Juli

New reality series on Paramount+. The series follows the everyday life of well-known actor Sylvester Stallone and his family.

School Spirits (Season 1) – Coming July 21

After Maddie dies in her high school basement, she returns as a ghost with no memory of her death. From now on she cannot leave the premises. She gets company from other deceased students. The suspicion that she was murdered does not let go of her and she begins to investigate.

New movies on Paramount+ in July

July offers movie fans both old and new blockbusters at Paramount+. The biggest name on the list is certainly Babylon, about the early years of talkies in Hollywood.

Million Dollar Baby – from 15 July

2004 drama movie starring Clint Eastwood and Hilary Swank. When Maggie asks boxing trainer Frank to train her, he initially declines. However, the young woman does not give up and shows Frank a certain talent. A special relationship develops between the two until fate takes a tragic turn in store for them.

Toni Erdmann – from July 18th

German film about a complicated father-daughter relationship. After his dog dies, Winfried (Peter Simonischek) takes a vacation to surprise his daughter Ines (Sandra Hüller). She reacts with little satisfaction, which drives Winfried to take an unusual step.

Babylon – Intoxication of Ecstasy – from July 22nd

New blockbuster with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, among others. In the 1920s, Hollywood was completely turned upside down by the invention of the talkie. A group of ambitious artists want to use the new form of media to their advantage.

That was the new series and seasons on Paramount+ in June

Several old Nickelodeon series are coming to Paramount+ in June. These include “Zoey 101” and “Ned’s Ultimate School Madness”. In addition, the sequel to the horror hit “From” will be available on June 24th.

FBI: International (Season 1) – Coming June 9th

An elite FBI team travels the world to solve cases affecting US national security.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2) – Coming June 15th

With “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” a promising sci-fi series continues on Paramount+ in June. It is a prequel to “Starship Enterprise” and shows the adventures of Captain Pike and his crew.

From (Season 2) – from June 24th

The Matthews family is actually just passing through in their RV when they realize they can no longer leave the dark town they are in. And just like them, everyone else on site feels the same way. A struggle for survival ensues, as dark creatures live in the nearby forests.

These were the new movies on Paramount+ in June

A massive batch of new movies is coming to Paramount+ in June. These are mostly older titles, with which the streaming provider is now increasing its program. Well-known titles such as “Saving Private Ryan”, “Good Will Hunting” and “Scary Movie” are included. And some German films also end up on the platform, including “Schiller” with Matthias Schweighöfer

Saving Private Ryan – from June 3rd

Award-winning war drama with a star cast. During World War II, a group of soldiers is tasked with finding the last surviving son of the Ryan family and bringing him home alive after all his brothers have died in battle.

Sleepy Hollow – ab 5. Juni

Johnny Depp plays aspiring criminologist Ichabod Crane in this horror classic. When headless bodies turn up in the tranquil town of Sleepy Hollow, Crane is tasked with solving the case. However, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Comedian Harmonists – ab 8. Juni

Film from 1997, which shows the history of the well-known German a cappella ensemble “Comedian Harmonists”. Success finally goes to the young men’s heads and, among other things, blinds them to the changes that took place in the 1930s. When Jews were finally banned from performing, the group was on the brink of collapse.

Enemy at the Gates – ab 21. Juni

Jude Law plays a Russian sniper-turned-war hero during World War II in the film, which premieres on Paramount+ in June. The German army reacts to us, on the other hand, establishing the sniper Major König (Ed Harris) as an equal opponent.

The other streaming services also publish new films and series every month. Read what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Sky.

All information about the streaming service

Paramount+ started in Germany in December 2022. From then on, you could book the service independently or stream it as part of a Sky Q subscription with a cinema package, as a subscription channel on Prime Video or Apple TV. At 7.99 euros per month – or 6.65 euros per month in the annual package – the provider is still in the lower midfield.

In addition to the increasing number of in-house productions and, of course, the titles from Paramount, Paramount+ mainly shows the content of the following stations:

Showtime

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Smithsonian Channel

The streaming service was already quite successful in the USA before it also started in Germany. So you can definitely count on Paramount+ being able to hold its own in this country alongside the strong competition. Of course, it will depend heavily on how quickly the service can deliver new series and films.

