Disney has Star Wars, Paramount has Star Trek. While the former is generally considered the larger franchise, Paramount has been producing Star Trek shows lately, and with Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery drawing to a close, all eyes are on the future of the sci-fi series.

Paramount is now revealing that there will be more Star Trek in the future, as a tweet has already confirmed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Returns for Season 2 on June 15, 2023, Renewed for Season 3; Star Trek : Lower Decks will return for season 4 in late summer and will get a fifth season; finally, Star Trek Prodigy will have a second season this winter.

Each show and its future episodes will be available on Paramount+, which means if you’re a Trekky, the streaming service is still the best place to get your Star Trek fix.