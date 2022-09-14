Tom Ryan, as a child, he wanted to be an astronaut. His hero was Neil Armstrong. Ryan has never set foot on the moon. But he has already taken numerous steps on equally difficult terrain: that of streaming.

In 2014, Ryan founded Pluto Tva platform totally free. You can watch them – even in Italy – dozens of linear channels that refer to the experience of traditional TV. Today Pluto Tv is a success, with at least seventy million active users worldwide. But eight years ago, evidently, not everyone grasped its potential.

Ryan himself admits it in some way, who on Twitter, in the short bio available, writes: “Co-founder of Pluto TV: from an unpopular idea to a billion dollars in revenues in seven years”. The name, Pluto, has nothing to do with Mickey’s faithful dog. Tom’s childhood passion has something to do with it: space. “We chose it inspired by Pluto, the dwarf planet – explains Ryan – We were gods underdog (underdogs, ed) in competition with huge companies “.

It turned out that one of these multinationals, Viacom recently became Paramount Globalbought Pluto Tv for 340 million dollars and has bet on its co-founder: Tom Ryan, today, is the president and chief executive of streaming for Paramount Global. And he has a new mission, perhaps more complicated than the one he faced in 2014: to make his way between Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + with the young streaming service. Paramount+which from today – September 15 – is also available in Italy.

As has already happened in other countries, disembarkation requires a partner: who is already subscribed to Sky Cinemain this case, you will be able to access the contents of Paramount + at no additional cost. All the others, on the other hand, can access films and TV series through the online platform: the cost is 7.99 euros per month (or 79.99 euros per year)but it drops to 4.99 euros per month – for the first 12 months – if you choose to subscribe by next September 25th.

“Partnerships like the one with Sky allow us to acquire new subscribers without marketing expenses,” says Ryan, who is flew to Italy to lead the service debut. The manager who dreamed of the stars, now walks alongside us: he was there too Sylvester Stalloneprotagonist of Tusla Kingone of the series available on Paramount +, at the evening organized in the Cinecittà studiosin Rome, to launch the platform.

“Italy is a strategic market for us – says Ryan – We are trying to bring together the best of Italian films and series and we are investing in original productions: there are at least 10 Italian titles among the 150 that we aim to produce by 2025” .

Among the futures originals Italians are certainly there Free Body, a thriller series that “proposes the schemes of the typical teen drama in an unprecedented way”. And then the series Circeoproduced by Cattleya in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Vis, on the trial that followed the 1975 crime episode. 14 days, the first original Italian film for Paramount + written and directed by Ivan Cotroneo: it tells of couple conflicts and the resistance of love in the time of Covid, “without being a film about Covid”. Also announced the original films, always Italian, including I eat your heart e Miss Fallaci.

But a movie or series, however popular, they are not enough to give the competition a push. Tom Ryan knows this. He wants something else. We need the help of his creature, Pluto TV, who in this battle for subscriptions has a crucial role. “We are the only company among the media to be able to count on a pay platform, Paramount +, and on a free one, Pluto TV, supported by advertising – explains Ryan – And this allows us to promote the two services in a cross-cutting way. For example, in the US we have channels on Pluto TV on which we broadcast one or more episodes of an original series that can only be seen for a fee on Paramount +. We have found this to be an effective way to bring users to pay. Similarly, the link between the two platforms can prove useful when someone decides to cancel their subscription, because it can happen. So at that point we invite those who leave us to use Pluto TV, which is free. We do this to keep them in our ecosystem. And maybe to win them back one day ”.

We don’t know how many Pluto TV users are in Italy. Ryan only told us that, globally, “monthly active users are about 70 million”. These are numbers that allow him to pursue, with a certain confidence, the pre-established goal of 100 million subscribers to Paramount Global streaming services – most of which are linked to Paramount + – by 2024. “Last June, in the United States, we reached 64 million subscribers,” says Ryan.

It must be said that, in the US, Paramount + boasts a very varied offer, which includes for example live sporting events. An ace in the hole that can make the difference: “In Central America we also broadcast the Premier League, the Uefa Champions League and Serie A – says Ryan proudly – but for now, in Italy, we will focus on entertainment“.

Abundance, after all, can sometimes be a problem. Thousands of titles can be confusing in some ways paralyze the user in front of the thumbnails of the catalog titles. “It makes you smile that maybe you turn on the TV to relax a bit and then you have to browse the contents for 20 minutes before watching something,” admits Ryan, who however points out that Paramount Global has invested heavily in technology that facilitates user choicewith trailers that are played as soon as you pass on a poster and an increasingly intensive use ofartificial intelligence that intercepts personal tastes.

And then it continues to weigh the care of human beings. What is put into the choice of channels and contents of Pluto TV, for example, which are linear like those of a traditional TV and they follow a real schedule. “Do you think that many Pluto TV users – says Ryan amused – when they enter a channel that has the possibility to rewind the film or series from the beginning, because the title is also available on demand, it does not. Keep watching from then on as he would have done on the old TV ”.

“In the US we already have, within Paramount +, live channels that broadcast sports and news but also forty or fifty linear channels, such as those of Pluto TV, which however transmit pay content – explains Ryan in more detail – And therefore the Pluto interface Tv is used for Paramount +, but only in America ”. Here, then, is the future. Which looks a bit like the past, actually. A past improve. Ryan doesn’t rule it out: “After all, traditional TV has done a lot of good things over the years, don’t you think?”.