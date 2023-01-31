Unveiled last November, just before the Christmas 2022 gift rushthe function Shipment Tracking of Gmail is now also available for Italian users.

It is part of the so-called Smart featuresthose that allow the Google e-mail service (for example) to check if there are appointments in the emails and create an event in Calendar, if tickets for a train or plane are attached, and send a reminder, and so on.

Yes: to do it some of our privacy is given awaybecause obviously Google must be able to access the content of the emails.

December 29, 2022



What Shipment Tracking can do

What it should do Shipment Tracking is “automatically search for the status of orders using tracking numbers” and then “show them in the mailbox”. The advantage is that Google will do all those operations that we usually do after buying something online: find the confirmation email, find the tracking number, click to go to the courier’s website, to insert the order number, click again and understand where is our package.

As explained, if the orders have tracking numbers, Gmail will be able to “display the delivery status in the foreground inside the Inbox and a summary card at the top of the individual emails”, also keeping an eye on any delays and the expected delivery date, highlighting it (always inside the app) with the words Oggi or Tomorrow whether it is on the current day or the next day. All without requiring us to open the message linked to the shipment.





How to activate Shipment Tracking in Gmail

Google should have started the release of this new featurebut as always, times can be long before receiving a notification or in any case a notice inviting you to try it.

But you can activate manuallyan operation that is anything but complicated. Always starting from the app:

are Android just open the Settings (hamburger menu, top left, then scroll to the bottom), click on your email address (not on General Settings) and then scroll until you find the box Shipment Tracking;

are iPhone just log in Settings and then scroll to Data privacy and again find the voice Shipment Tracking.

@capoema