Valentina Parenti she is co-founder and president of GammaDonna. Since 2004, her association has been trying to bridge the gender gap in Italian companies. The final of the GammaDonna 2022 Award will be held on the Italian Tech Week package on September 30th. To contend for the prize, seven women at the helm of companies that have shown a strong propensity for innovation and sustainability. Profiles that tell how the Italy of women’s business has changed in the last 20 years. A “radical” change that Parenti has seen closely.

In twenty years, what has impressed you the most?

“Twenty years ago a woman decided to do business above all to respond to a need: to find a different way to reconcile her family life with her working life. Go on your own to have an easier life. Today most of the women in our network decide to become entrepreneurs because driven by other stimuli, such as the desire to do something useful, have an impact on the community, or on their own territory “.

A positive evolution.

“A radical evolution, but I think dictated by a certain trait of the female DNA: taking care. Women who do business today consider the impact of their business activity on the medium and long term much more often. It is as if after a period of transition today a feminine nature of doing business has begun to emerge. The woman traditionally had the role of the angel of the hearth. She took care of the children, the elderly. Here, I believe that this predisposition is shifting more and more often in the model of companies led by women “.

Is this the only combination you have noticed?

“No, also that women at the head of companies tend more easily to hire women, and to guarantee them a quality of work and life that other companies often do not provide”.

The best innovators in Italian entrepreneurship have been awarded for twenty years. Are there any award-winning profiles who have become role models for other entrepreneurs?

“There are so many of them, a section of our site tells their profiles and stories. I am thinking of Silvia Wang, co-founder of Prontopro and Serenis, Chiara Russo of Codemotion or Giulia Baccarin, who today leads the Mipu, a group of companies that helps companies reduce waste and increase competitiveness thanks to artificial intelligence. Italy produces more and more success stories like theirs “.

How has the profile of women doing business changed in recent years?

“There are more and more technical and scientific profiles. This year among the finalists we have an astrophysicist, an engineer, an architect. And among the managers there is more and more attention to welfare. It is evident that it is a response to a need, that of having greater protections that often the legislator does not give, and that entrepreneurs decide to give autonomously to those who work with them. Many of them feel the urgency of having to guarantee their workforce the support that the laws often do not give ”.

Has the legislation on startups, now in its tenth year, helped women decide to do business?

“Surely. Startup legislation has given fundamental support. The possibility of creating a system was an essential enabling factor. It lightened the burden behind those who wanted to do business and guaranteed the same conditions for both men and women ”.

What remains to be done?

“We need to realize that if we want an economy that works, we need to enable everyone to work. For example, the opening of schools in September, with hours that are difficult to reconcile with working activities for two weeks, does not help. But there are many possible interventions, such as giving parental leave of equal duration for both parents ”.