Park Beyond: Adding a Twist of Madness to the Amusement Park Simulation Genre

Title: Park Beyond: A Wild and Whimsical Take on Amusement Park Games

Amusement park games have been a popular genre over the years, with titles like Theme Park, Rollercoaster Tycoon, and Planet Coaster captivating players’ imaginations. While most of these games strive for realism in park management, a new contender called Park Beyond is taking a different approach, infusing classic park simulation with pure madness and wild excitement.

The amusement park genre, once at its peak decades ago, has seen a decline in successful releases apart from the widely acclaimed Planet Coaster. For instance, Parkitect, a game that received rave reviews five years ago, now garners a modest player base of 200 to 300 on Steam daily. Recognizing the challenges of breaking into this market, developer Limbic Entertainment aimed to create a game that stood out from the rest.

At its core, Park Beyond follows the traditional park simulation formula, where players can build and manage their own amusement parks, hire staff, and keep their finances in check. The game offers classic attractions such as pirate ships and ferris wheels, but where it truly shines is in its imaginative and offbeat additions. Imagine attaching a real cannon to a roller coaster and launching the carriage through the air, or witnessing a pirate ship split into three with tentacles attacking it mid-swing. Park Beyond’s unique elements enable it to stand apart from its competitors.

Park Beyond provides players with a campaign mode that serves as a great starting point for learning the basics of the game. The story revolves around the struggling company Cloudstormer, which desperately needs a fresh idea to reclaim its former glory. As players, our task is to save the company. The game introduces two main characters, Phil and Izzy, with Phil embodying a madman’s desire for novelty and excitement, while Izzy tackles the challenge with a more serious approach to finance management.

The campaign mode spans eight distinct chapters, each presenting increasingly difficult challenges. The well-written characters and engaging storylines add depth and enjoyment to the game, even in a seemingly simple game about carousels. Park Beyond also emphasizes catering to different target groups, with visitors categorized into families, teens, and adults. Each group has specific preferences, allowing players to strategize their park offerings accordingly. The game makes it clear which attractions and shops cater to specific target groups, ensuring players can attract the desired audience.

Upon completing the campaign mode or at any point, players can dive into the sandbox mode to unleash their creativity and build the amusement park of their dreams. With 26 different maps to choose from, Park Beyond offers a substantial playground for players to experiment with. While the absence of auto-generated maps and pre-game customization options is a drawback, players still have the freedom to shape their park using various tools and can research new attractions by achieving higher park levels based on cleanliness and fun.

Park Beyond introduces “impositions,” which are modifications applied to attractions to enhance the overall experience for tourists. These modifications transform ordinary attractions into extraordinary spectacles. For example, a pirate ship can be split into three sections, with added water and tentacles, resulting in heightened amazement and fun for visitors. The game even allows for staff upgrades, such as equipping cleaners with flamethrowers to efficiently dispose of trash. Experimenting with upgrades adds an element of excitement and anticipation as players witness the transformative effects on their park.

While Park Beyond excels in delivering a fun and whimsical experience, some areas could benefit from further development. The management aspect of the game could be more in-depth, providing players with more control over pricing and other managerial decisions. Additionally, laying sidewalks within the park can sometimes be frustrating due to height or obstacle-related issues. Nevertheless, the developers have released several patches since the game’s release, addressing various bugs and improving the overall experience.

In conclusion, Park Beyond might not redefine the amusement park game genre, but it certainly offers a refreshing and entertaining alternative. Its commitment to sheer enjoyment and the unconventional makes it stand out from the crowd. The opportunity to shoot cannonballs from roller coasters or equip mechanics with robotic arms adds a level of excitement and playfulness that sets Park Beyond apart. For fans of the genre looking for a break from traditional park simulation, Park Beyond is a quirky and delightful choice.

Note: This article is based on firsthand experience with the PC version of Park Beyond.

