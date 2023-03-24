Bandai Namco and Tropico developer Limbic Entertainment have announced exactly when sim fans can expect Park Beyond to arrive. The game, which will debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, will debut on June 16, 2023. In addition, different versions of the game were announced, as well as an upcoming closed beta.

The different versions will be:

Day One Edition: Admission Ticket Edition – Includes base game, SteelBook, physical and digital soundtrack, some postcards, and some stickers.

Deluxe Edition: Visioneer Edition – Includes base game, Zombeyond Impossification Set, Park Beyond: Annual Pass (contains three upcoming DLCs) and Annual Pass Bonus Coaster Car Set brings an additional five car skins.

Collector’s Edition: Impossified Edition – Includes everything in the Visioneer Edition, plus soundtrack, Omnicar desk figurine, art book, poster, lanyard and staff badge, and Beyond Seas Set.

As for the closed beta, this will take place between May 9th and 19th, and players can register to be a part of it here, and participating players will also unlock the Omnicar’s gold skin for the full launch of the game.