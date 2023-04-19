Park Beyond reveals more colorful and wacky gameplay

It’s getting closer to launching the next sim from Limbic Entertainment, as Park Beyond is set to arrive this June. Released about two months later, Bandai Namco and the developers showed off a ton of additional gameplay, delving into the wacky and colorful theme park building kit that the title will offer.

We got a glimpse of the coaster creation kit, the path-building mechanic, the stats and population system that will give you a better understanding of the park, the sandbox mode, and the Impossification option that will allow you to throw reality out the window in the name of thrills and fun.

Check out the new Park Beyond gameplay trailer below, and look forward to playing the game in its entirety on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox family of consoles on June 16th. There will even be a final closed beta on May 9th for anyone who wishes to get a final look at the simulated experience.