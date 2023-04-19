Home » Park Beyond reveals more colorful and wacky gameplay
Technology

Park Beyond reveals more colorful and wacky gameplay

by admin
Park Beyond reveals more colorful and wacky gameplay

It’s getting closer to launching the next sim from Limbic Entertainment, as Park Beyond is set to arrive this June. Released about two months later, Bandai Namco and the developers showed off a ton of additional gameplay, delving into the wacky and colorful theme park building kit that the title will offer.

We got a glimpse of the coaster creation kit, the path-building mechanic, the stats and population system that will give you a better understanding of the park, the sandbox mode, and the Impossification option that will allow you to throw reality out the window in the name of thrills and fun.

Check out the new Park Beyond gameplay trailer below, and look forward to playing the game in its entirety on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox family of consoles on June 16th. There will even be a final closed beta on May 9th for anyone who wishes to get a final look at the simulated experience.

See also  Berlin climate startup The Climate Choice receives two million euros

You may also like

South African Competition Commission recommends unconditional approval for...

Greentech LIVE Events: Digital Sustainability Summit (#DSS23)

Why does the Cyber ​​Resilience Act concern open...

🎮April 2023 additional works will be released on...

Anyone who forces employees back into the office...

How to enable iMessage on iPhone

No lights, no problem for IEM Rio’s CS:GO...

The highest quality cheap keyboard! Akko 5075S in...

After Drake and The Weeknd’s fake song: Is...

Real-time temperature display, enhanced heat dissipation ANTEC Performance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy