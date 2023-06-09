Parking aid in the test: Lescars solar wireless reversing camera with parking sensors

The monitor is attached to the dashboard with a suction cup mount. The monitor is powered via the cigarette lighter or the supplied USB-C cable. Retrofitting is therefore very easy and can also be done without drilling. This allows vehicles without cameras to be retrofitted, including trailers that are not easy to overlook, especially a horse trailer. It can also be used in mobile homes, minivans, vans or when using caravans. With a very long trailer, the radio range could become an obstacle.

The camera gets its energy from an integrated battery, which is also charged by solar panels that are attached to the right and left of the camera. No drilling is necessary and commissioning can be carried out in a short time without professional help. Data is transmitted wirelessly to the monitor, which operates the 12 volt or 24 volt slot in the cockpit.

Design



The license plate holder makes a stable and solid impression, the camera is integrated appropriately and is not particularly noticeable. Ultrasonic sensors are included, which indicate the distance to other vehicles or people. These sensors are integrated on the left and right of the number plate holder and also do not require any assembly.

The color monitor is 5 inches (12.7 cm) in size and has a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels (720p). The exact dimensions of the monitor are 130 × 86 mm and it weighs 130 grams. The device does not look high-quality, but it is not cheap either, but is appropriate for the price. The approximately 3 cm long antenna protruding from behind the device is not very attractive. Sure, an antenna is necessary, but it could be positioned a little more inconspicuously.

The screen has anti-glare protection so that the monitor can also be used in relatively strong sunlight. It can also be used at night.

Furnishing



The scope of delivery includes license plate holders (single-line EU numbers, 520 mm x 110 mm) with an integrated camera and sensors as well as a monitor for displaying the video image in the vehicle compartment. Camera and sensors are waterproof according to IP67. The exact dimensions of the license plate holder are 528 × 150 × 30 mm and it weighs 650 grams.

The data is transmitted wirelessly, there are no cables between the camera and the monitor. There are also parking sensors, which are also integrated in the holder.

A lithium-ion battery is used to power the camera and sensors. The solar panels on the left and right of the license plate holder in turn charge the battery. Charging via USB cable is also possible. In order not to have to dismantle the bracket every time, a power bank (guide) is a good idea. This is an advantage if the vehicle is parked in an underground car park.

The monitor gets its power from a cable that has to be connected to the cigarette lighter. The plug has a Type A USB slot to which other devices can also be connected in parallel (5 volts, 2.1 amps, 10.5 watts) and an integrated on/off switch for the suction cup holder, that holds well, four screws for the license plate holder and a USB-C cable.

The camera has a viewing angle of 170 degrees and is adjustable. The camera holder can be snapped into different positions up and down by hand. The monitor also shows guidelines for parking. The sensors have a detection distance of 30 to 220 cm, the angle is 60 degrees.

Commissioning and operation



It is operated using four buttons on the edge of the monitor. As soon as the camera is switched on, it establishes a connection to the camera. No complicated settings are necessary at this point. When the monitor starts, real-time data transfer begins. The power supply is best via the supplied plug of the cigarette lighter. The camera can also be switched on and off here using the integrated switch.

The menu integrated into the screen allows various settings, but the operation takes a little getting used to. A touchscreen in the vehicle would be better, but that would probably increase the price. The monitor automatically adjusts the brightness for this.

The monitor shows the distance in meters measured by the ultrasonic sensors, the auxiliary lines and the charge level of the battery. It can therefore of course also be used at night or when the sun is not shining. The battery can be charged directly on the license plate using a USB cable if the vehicle is parked in the garage for a longer period of time.

Lescars solar wireless HD reversing camera PA-720.slr – photo gallery Lescars solar wireless HD reversing camera PA-720.slr – photo gallery

picture and sound quality



With a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels (720p), the resolution is absolutely fine and shows everything in good sharpness. The brightness adjusts automatically and the guides are also very easy to see.

The volume for the distance that the ultrasonic sensors measure is also very loud, so that detecting the signal should not pose a problem here, even for older people. In addition, there are the clear and color-coded lines and the distance display in meters, which can also be seen large on the monitor.

Preis



The Lescars solar wireless HD reversing camera PA-720.slr is currently available from Amazon 240 Euro. This makes it one of the higher-priced products of this type, but it also offers parking sensors.

Conclusion

