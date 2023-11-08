Parkinson’s patient can walk again thanks to spinal cord implant

A man suffering from Parkinson’s can walk again. The 62-year-old Marc’s illness had progressed to such an extent that he was no longer able to move around. But doctors implanted a small device in his spinal cord that sends signals to his legs. This is how he regained his ability to walk. The corresponding study has now been published in “Nature Medicine”.

“I can now walk with much more confidence and my daily life has fundamentally improved,” Marc said at a press conference.

Marc is the first and only patient to receive the new spinal neuroprosthesis. This is a small implant with electrodes that is placed under the skin above the spinal cord. It sends out electrical signals to stimulate the nerves in his spinal cord, which then activate his leg muscles.

More and more neurological problems

Marc has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for around three decades. Twenty years ago, he received an implant that provided deep brain stimulation, a common treatment for the symptoms of the disease. Nevertheless, he gradually developed neurological problems – to the point of immobility. Neither treatment with dopamine nor brain stimulation could help. Walking without falling was no longer possible. “I was forced to stop walking for three years and was considered disabled,” says Marc.

Then in 2021, he took part in a clinical trial led by researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and the University Hospital of Lausanne to test whether a neuroprosthetic implant they had developed could restore his ability to walk.

The team had already tested the device on three monkeys that had similar walking and balance difficulties to people with Parkinson’s. They implanted the devices into the monkeys’ spinal cord membranes and equipped each monkey with a brain-computer interface that allowed the researchers to detect when the monkey wanted to walk. The researchers then delivered short bursts of electrical signals through the spinal cord implant, which ultimately restored the ability to walk in all three monkeys.

Signal bursts that activate the leg muscles

In Marc’s case, the team implanted electrodes at the top of his spinal cord and connected them to a neurostimulator placed under the skin in his abdomen. Whenever he wants to go for a walk, he presses a button on a remote control that sends wireless signals to the neurostimulator. The neuroprosthetic device then sends bursts of electrical signals that stimulate the lumbosacral spinal cord, a region of the lower spine that activates the leg muscles.

“These areas contain all the motor neurons that control muscle contraction and therefore the movement of the legs,” explains Eduardo Moraud, a neuroengineer at the University Hospital of Lausanne, who was part of the team that developed the device.

Looking for new Parkinson’s therapies

Parkinson’s disease robs those affected of their quality of life: as the disease progresses, most people have difficulty walking or balancing and can “freeze”, i.e. become temporarily unable to move. For more than 20 years, people with mobility problems related to Parkinson’s have been treated with deep brain stimulation. But many people like Marc find that their symptoms persist, says Jocelyne Bloch, co-author of the study and neuroscientist at Lausanne University Hospital. That’s why she and her team are looking for new therapies. They have already worked on a therapy that allowed a person who was paralyzed due to a spinal cord injury to walk again.

“The new study is another technical masterpiece from this group,” says Sergey Stavisky, a neuroengineer at the University of California, Davis. Stavisky, who was not involved in the study, is pleased that the spinal cord stimulation technology works: “It’s significant and very exciting.”

However, it remains unclear whether the neuroprosthetic device works for all Parkinson’s patients. “That’s a really important question that needs to be answered,” Stavisky says. Marc has had his implant for about two years. Next, the Swiss research team wants to test the device on six more people.

