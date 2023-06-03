Part 1: The Challenge of the Lamborghini Revuelto – CarStuff

Automobili Lamborghini has launched the first super sporty V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV High Performance Electric Vehicle (High Performance Electrified Vehicle): Revuelto. The car’s development process was an exciting challenge both in terms of R&D and design: Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr and Head of Design Mitja Borkert take a behind-the-scenes look at the car’s development in the first of three short films.

“The main challenge was to transfer Lamborghini’s DNA to an electrified world,” said Mohr. “We not only increased power but also reduced emissions: the Revuelto is an overall improvement in terms of performance. First of all, it is the first car we have completely changed architecture. model; most importantly, it is the first Lamborghini to feature electric all-wheel drive, it also features a new carbon fiber monocoque and an unprecedented sound.”

“Every surface we design in Lamborghini had to be a high-performance surface and one of the parameters was to maintain the typical Lamborghini silhouette and the strong slope of the cockpit: all the lines wrap around the cockpit while celebrating the exposed V12 engine,” said Borkert. The new Revuelto had to be inherently recognizable as a Lamborghini, and from the very first concept we set out to create the Lamborghini of the next decade.”

