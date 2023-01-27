PS VR“ PlayStation VR2 ” (hereinafter referred to as PS VR2) will beFebruary 22, 2023 (Wednesday)offer, andGeneral pre-orders have begun at various retailers. PlayStation VR2 “Horizon Call of the Mountain” Bundle Edition” can be pre-ordered in many places, but“PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Stand” sold outThe placemore and more. If anyone is wondering about a charging station, it’s best to decide early. PS VR2 is a hot topic, but if you have a VR device or have experienced it, you can expect high performance and other amazingstuff, but those who have never used a VR deviceProbably not. Plus there are ” VR disease” concerns, andThe price is not cheap,So some people may be hesitant to book. For someone like you, don’t you think that if you actually played PS VR2, your anxiety would go away?we decideHeld trial event “TRY! PS VR2” where you can play PS VR2 before release ！
A trial session where games can be played on PS VR2
decide onFebruary 18, 2023 (Sat) and February 19, 2023 (Sun)The trial event “TRY! PS VR2” is held, and you can play PS VR2 one step ahead! I had the opportunity to experience PS VR2 at “Tokyo Game Show 2022”, but of course there were many people who couldn’t experience it because it was too crowded, so this is a precious opportunity.participation is freebut since it isPre-application system(if there are many applicants, a lottery will be held), so it is necessary toAfter signing in to PlayStation NetworkApply via the application form.To apply, you will needChoose a date and time to attend, so it is best to check the timetable before applying.The location will besomewhere in tokyo,The venue will notify the winners via a separate email. By the way, being able to play PS VR2 means you can play some kind of game title.announcedMore than 30 PS VR2 games will be announced at launch,You can in “TRY! PS VR2”Try 3 of them！
The mountain’s horizon calls
Evil Castle Village VR Mode
“GT 7” VR mode
these three gamesIt’s been a big talking point since it was released,So just being able to play these games is enough to get the participants pouring in. “Evil Cobo Village VR Mode” may make you scream in the experience field, so be prepared!The trial play time is scheduled to be about 1 hour.within the periodChoose multiple from 3 games, so let’s play all 3 games!It’d be great to play before PS VR2’s release, but those who attend “TRY! PS VR2” will get aFlat mini bag with PlayStation Shapes logo!NoSellProduct!
Additionally, if you “Post a comment on your experience with PS VR2 on SNS“or”Collaborate on a video of your experienceyou will be able to obtain PlayStation officially licensed collections” UT Graphic T卹” (L size only) will bepresent without exception! Generous!
You can get cute UT just by posting your thoughts on SNS, so there is no reason not to post. Participants must post on SNS! “TRY! PS VR2” registration deadline is February 5, 2023 (Sunday) 23:59 !Check out PlayStation.Blog for a trial period andeligibility requirementsthe summary of!
