party for 10 million users!

Next May 29 will mark iliad’s fifth birthday, five years since the first mobile offer was launched on the Italian market. In advance of his birthday, iliad is happy to announce that its community of active mobile users has exceeded ten million.

Since it entered the Italian market in 2018, iliad has followed a path of constant, uninterrupted growth, earning, to date, the trust of 10 million users across the country. iliad has revolutionized the telecommunications sector in Italy, bringing innovation, simplicity and transparency, the fundamental ingredients for building a long-term relationship of trust with its users.

Since before its launch, the company has focused on listening to consumers’ needs and creating offers that respond to their connectivity needs, making a very clear promise: zero hidden costs, zero surprises, forever. This is how today the satisfaction rate of the user community is 99%, up from the already incredible figure of 97% recorded in January 2022.

iliad in these five years has stood out not only for its offers with guaranteed prices forever, but also for the quality of services, for mobile and in the fiber market. The operator has invested heavily in its infrastructure and in the development of cutting-edge solutions – such as the expansion of the 5G network, which reaches over 3,000 Italian cities, and the choice to offer exclusively FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) technology for the fixed network – to ensure an excellent communication and connectivity experience for its users.

“Reaching 10 million users is the concrete demonstration that our main investment, the one in building a relationship of trust with our users, is paying off. – added the CEO of iliad Italy Benedetto Levi – This milestone represents a strong incentive for all iliad to move forward in the direction outlined, continuing to innovate in order to be able to continue to keep our promises and increase our community more and more “.