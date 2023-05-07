Pasquale Castagno: “I study the climate to understand how to improve life on Earth”

All episodes of Beautiful Minds

«It is the most extreme place on earth, very far from anywhere. A world made of ice, the perfect laboratory for studying the climate and understanding the impact it will have on man. But Antarctica, more than a physical place, it is a state of mind».

This is Pasquale Castagno, 43 years old, 11 expeditions to the South Pole, one of the most expert Italian researchers on the ice continent. The first mission at 30 years old. The last one, less than a month ago, as scientific coordinator of the XXXVIII oceanographic expedition of the PNRA (National Research Program in Antarctica) and responsible on board the MORSea project of the University of Naples Parthenope, an Italian project of international scope managed by Enea, Cnr (research) and financed by the MUR through the PNRA (National Research Program in Antarctica).

25 researchers, of which only 3 women, coordinated by Castagno, the only oceanographer on board, set off with the icebreaker Laura Bassi, the only Italian ship capable of sailing those seas and which this year, thanks to particular conditions, has at the southernmost navigable point of Antarctica. A spot never touched by any other vessel.«Antarctica is studied to study the climate. To understand how it works, how it is changing and how it will change. And how the effects of climate change impact on humans».

Scientist, researcher, professor of oceanography at the University of Messina. Chestnut was born in a small village in the province of Salerno, with a unique passion for the sea. Dad a coffee rep, mom a housewife. Many documentaries on TV and a dream: “When I grow up I will go to Antarctica. I’ll be a researcher.” “I didn’t even know what he meant, but I said it.” Then you know life takes its course, but if we help it, things happen. Degree in environmental sciences at the Parthenope University, specialization in marine environments, doctorate in polar sciences at the University of Siena, years of research in the world. Six months in Atlanta, four months in New York at Columbia University.

«Antarctica can be reached by ship. This year we started from New Zealand, but you can also start from South Africa or Chile. It takes between 7 and 15 travel days, depending on where you start. The closer you get, the more you see the world around you changing. Panorama, climate, temperature, conditions: everything changes. In winter it reaches minus 15 degrees. First you start to see some icebergs. Then you see more and more. The colors white and blue are the masters. But white has a thousand shades and it fascinates me a lot. Then you begin to see sea ice and the continent. You are on a ship, in the middle of the ocean, far from everything, for several very long days, with people you may not have known and who soon become great friends. 12 hours of research per day. 12 hours of rest. With 24 hours of light, the day is marked by meal times. You lose count of the days. Understand, however, that it is Saturday because on Saturdays we eat pizza. You sleep in cabins for 2-4 people. The researchers with you are your world, in that moment you have nothing outside of them. Until a few years ago there was no Internet, there was no WhatsApp, we could only send one email a day which was sent by the captain of the ship».

On the ship is a scientific coordinator, an expedition leader and the commander. On board a doctor, a small field hospital, 20 service personnel. While Pasquale talks, you watch a film. “In the Ross Sea, almost a thousand kilometers long, we collect oceanographic data and do analyses. We have been doing this since 1995. We have positioned instruments in various points and at various depths, up to 1200 meters below. We measure the temperature of the water, its salinity and the speed of the currents. Antarctica is an area where very cold water forms. Dense, heavy, deep, which goes to the seabed and closes the circle of what is defined as the “global thermosaline circulation of the oceans”. A circulation necessary to transport the heat from the equator towards the poles – as in the case of the famous Gulf Stream ed- and the cold from the poles towards the equator».

Used to talking to students, Pasquale spends two hours on the phone with me, between morning and afternoon lessons, to explain how it works and why it’s important to know what happens at the South Pole. «Everyone knows it: the Earth’s climate is ruled by the sun, which, however, does not heat it evenly. The equator heats up much more, the poles less. But there is something that redistributes this heat. And it is precisely this global circulation of the oceans. If it slows down or changes, it could change the Earth’s climate.” Among the many discoveries of Castagno and his team there is the good news that the salinity of the Ross Sea is increasing. What does it mean? The saltier the water, the heavier it gets and freezes at lower temperatures. Therefore it brings colder to the seabed by developing that thermal differential which is the engine of the circulation of oceanic waters. A bit like the heart in our body.

«I love research and pursue a higher purpose: I want to contribute to understanding how the climate works and how we can improve life on Earth. I do it for society, for our children’s children. Each researcher puts a small piece, with small discoveries. Based on these searches researchers give guidelines to policy makers. Understanding how the climate works means helping politicians decide how to improve the living conditions of all of us. To give you an example: The Paris Agreements, which commit 195 countries to limit global warming to +1.5°C, were born out of this research. The damage to the planet and to humanity would be difficult to manage with higher increases. Today we know that climate change is partly due to man”.

Castagno is the right man in the right place. Like him there are very few oceanographer researchers who have done so many missions. 95% of his work is dedicated to the white continent. «My history teaches that passion is needed but it is not enough. It takes the right context. My parents let me choose. If I hadn’t done a degree thesis on the subject and hadn’t met people who were interested in Antarctica, I wouldn’t have made it. Sure, I did my best, but what I am is also due to the environment in which I lived and to all those who worked with me and before me in Antarctica».

Two weeks ago, Pasquale became a father. «In these days when he is just born, like all dads, I imagine his future. And above all else, I would like him to be able to develop critical thinking, to become a person who is able to interact with the world on his own. I would like to give him the tools to do it. My father didn’t do oceanography, the sea, research. But he gave me the great possibility of being able to choose ».