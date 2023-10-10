Passkeys enabled by default on accounts

On the same blog where Google announced that it had blocked a massive DDoS attack, the web giant has announced another important step forward for the future passwordless. The future, also for Google, is represented by passkeys which from today become more accessible and become the default login option for Google accounts.

This means that from today, every time you log in to an account, you will see a request that will allow you to create and use a passkey simply and immediately. The process significantly simplifies login by automatically enabling the “skip password when possible” setting in your account settings.

Last year, Google had implemented Passkey support on Chrome and Android and basically all the web giants are adopting this new standard which is characterized by greater security (since you just need to use a fingerprint, face scan or PIN) and speed (login is 40% faster than passwords).

To this Google adds that “we’ve found that one of the most immediate benefits of passkeys is that they save people the headache of remembering all those numbers and special characters in passwords”. Even Apple, for example, is focusing on passkeys to protect its users’ Apple IDs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

