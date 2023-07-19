patch 1.1 infuriates players!

Blizzard, yesterday, released the first big patch (1.1) of Diablo 4 just before the first season arriving tomorrow, July 20th; well, this patch is literally infuriating all the players of the title (yours included) as there has been an involution rather than improvements in certain aspects.

Going into more detail, the 1.1 patch of Diablo 4 has gone to lower the potential of all the characters, making the title more difficult but not only that, one class above all has not been penalized much more, the enchantress; in fact, those who have decided to use this character class for their adventure in Sanctuary now find themselves not only with a character nerfed (weakened) in the attack stats, but also in defenses, especially against passive effects such as poison, ice, lightning, fire, etc. Many players from all over the world are therefore expressing their disappointment not only on the Blizzard forums, but also on other forums, on social networks and in the comments on dedicated articles because, if before it was more fun to level up, now it is much less fun, as well as when you get to the coveted level 100 (and it will take much longer to get there with this patch) it will still be difficult to finish the game and beat Uber Lilith who is now much stronger.

Not only that, Blizzard now forces, to beat Uber Lilith, players to wander many hours even at level 100 to find the best equipment to face it; other problems that have not yet been resolved and that players expected from this patch are primarily the ridiculously large inventories for all the material that you have to carry with you and that Blizzard itself had stated that they would correct shortly.

In conclusion, Blizzard has decided that instead of offering more content for the endgame, it takes the player many more hours to do the only two activities to be carried out after reaching the maximum level; not only that, as mentioned, they have lowered the potential of critical damage and vulnerability in attack, making the characters less strong and the game much more challenging. In short, instead of listening to the fans (as the company claims) they did the opposite, effectively “breaking” Diablo 4.

What do you think about it? Personally I too am very disappointed and embittered by this patch, as if Diablo 3 hadn’t taught (remember that Diablo 3 has improved a lot after at least two years of updates…).

