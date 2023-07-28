Patch Notes: Bug Fixes and Improvements in the Latest Update

Breaking News: Game Update Fixes Multiple Issues and Improves Stability

In an exciting development, the latest game update has addressed several long-standing issues and added stability improvements to enhance the gaming experience for players. Here are the details:

1. Artifact Off-Hand Items:

Players can now rejoice as the update has fixed the problem of multiple artifact off-hand items being imprinted with only one essence at a time. This improvement will allow players to fully utilize their artifacts and enhance their in-game abilities.

2. Dark Dance and Ability Combination:

A glitch that caused players to stun themselves when using Dark Dance in combination with the Plague of Speed and Punishment ability has been resolved. This fix will provide a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience.

3. Season Journey Objective:

The update has addressed an issue in the Cruel Reward objective of the Season Journey. Previously, if players discarded and picked up the same treasure box again, the objective would be completed repeatedly. This fix ensures that the objective is completed only once as intended.

4. Bear and Werewolf Coats:

Under certain circumstances, players noticed that bear and werewolf coats appeared overly bright. Thankfully, this issue has been fixed, restoring the visual balance of the game.

5. Controller Movement:

A problem affecting certain controllers, where movement did not function correctly, has been rectified. Now, players can enjoy seamless gameplay with their preferred controllers.

6. Premium Battle Pass Confirmation:

To prevent accidental enablement, a confirmation popup has been added for the Premium Battle Pass. Players can now confirm their choice before proceeding.

7. Battle Pass Screen:

The default focus on the Battle Pass screen has been adjusted. The Season Journey button is now pre-highlighted when using a controller, facilitating smoother navigation.

8. Crash Fixes:

Several conditions that were causing players to experience crashes have been addressed. This fix will ensure a more stable gaming experience, reducing frustration and allowing players to fully enjoy the game.

9. Stability Improvements:

In addition to crash fixes, the update brings about overall stability improvements, resulting in smoother gameplay and reduced lag.

10. Plague Heart Ability and Cyclone Armor Interaction:

An interaction issue between the “Raging Wind” Plague Heart ability and Cyclone Armor has been resolved. Players will no longer encounter situations where Cyclone Armor ignores its cooldown and auto-casts.

11. Merchants’ Buyback Inventory:

When players acquire or reassign a Blessing of the Season, the merchants’ buyback inventory will now be automatically emptied. This fix ensures that players have a clean slate to work with after obtaining or changing blessings.

With these comprehensive fixes and improvements, players can look forward to a more enjoyable and stable gaming experience. The game developers continue to listen to feedback and work towards enhancing the overall gameplay. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and enhancements in the near future!

