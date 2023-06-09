Patek Philippe Nautilus Ultra Rare ‘Sigma Dial’ Coming to Auction

An extremely rare Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 3800/1A-012 watch will be auctioned publicly this month, attracting the attention of watch fans all over the world.

This watch was produced in 1994. The biggest highlight is that it is equipped with a night blue ribbed Sigma dial, with diamond-set hour markers and 18-carat white gold baton hands. The Sigma dial originated in the 1970s, l’Association pour la Promotion Industrielle de l’Or (APRIOR), which is the watchmaking union that makes precious metal watches and the Swiss Federal Watch Industry, in order to promote high-value, high-tech watches made of precious metal parts, And launched a certification.

Members of APRIOR include Swiss watch factories such as Patek Philippe, IWC, Vacheron Constantin, etc. You can see the Greek Sigma letters on both sides of the word Swiss at the bottom of the 6 o’clock position of this watch.

This Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 3800/1A-012 has a diameter of 38mm. According to statistics, there are only 15 Sigma dial styles that have appeared in public auctions. It is quite precious and worthy of collection by collectors. Interested readers You can go to Chiswick for more auction information.

