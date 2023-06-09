Home » Patek Philippe Nautilus Ultra Rare ‘Sigma Dial’ Coming to Auction
Technology

Patek Philippe Nautilus Ultra Rare ‘Sigma Dial’ Coming to Auction

by admin
Patek Philippe Nautilus Ultra Rare ‘Sigma Dial’ Coming to Auction

An extremely rare Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 3800/1A-012 watch will be auctioned publicly this month, attracting the attention of watch fans all over the world.

This watch was produced in 1994. The biggest highlight is that it is equipped with a night blue ribbed Sigma dial, with diamond-set hour markers and 18-carat white gold baton hands. The Sigma dial originated in the 1970s, l’Association pour la Promotion Industrielle de l’Or (APRIOR), which is the watchmaking union that makes precious metal watches and the Swiss Federal Watch Industry, in order to promote high-value, high-tech watches made of precious metal parts, And launched a certification.

Members of APRIOR include Swiss watch factories such as Patek Philippe, IWC, Vacheron Constantin, etc. You can see the Greek Sigma letters on both sides of the word Swiss at the bottom of the 6 o’clock position of this watch.

This Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 3800/1A-012 has a diameter of 38mm. According to statistics, there are only 15 Sigma dial styles that have appeared in public auctions. It is quite precious and worthy of collection by collectors. Interested readers You can go to Chiswick for more auction information.

subscription Hypebeast Newsletterget the latest trend information and discounts regularly, and you can also pay attention to the following reports:

  1. thisisneverthat x G-Shock DW-5600 new joint watch released
  2. Paneari Celebrates New York Store Opening with Two New Watches
See also  100 percent component inspection with microscopic resolution - Technology Science Research

You may also like

I wouldn’t make that mistake again

The latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma wallpapers,...

Alpine and Abarth send electric cars with power

Apple Vision Pro? It’s not the future of...

WhatsApp Meets User Requirements New Beta Version Optional...

Vision Pro: How Apple wants to attract developers...

No more Samsung chips?It is rumored that Pixel...

ASUS Announces Zenfone 10 Virtual Launch Event on...

The new phishing that exploits the .zip and...

NVIDIA Celebrates the Launch of Diablo IV and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy