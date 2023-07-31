Path of Exile 2 Aims to Stand Alone as a Full-Fledged Sequel, Separate from its Predecessor

Grinding Gear Games Announces Path of Exile 2 as a Standalone Sequel

In an exciting announcement during this year’s ExileCon keynote, Grinding Gear Games revealed that the highly anticipated Path of Exile 2 will now be a full-fledged standalone sequel rather than just an expansion to the original Path of Exile series.

Speaking about the decision, co-creator Jonathan Rogers explained, “The scope of Path of Exile 2 has been expanding. This thing is simply too big. For a while, we realized that our plan to replace Path of Exile 1 with Path of Exile 2 was essentially getting rid of people who loved the game for no reason. So we made a decision: Path of Exile 1 and 2 will be separate, with their own mechanics, balance, endgames, and leagues.”

This announcement has left many Path of Exile fans excited for the future of the series. However, it also raised questions about what this means for Path of Exile 1 players. In response, Rogers clarified, “Everything you’ve ever bought or will ever buy will work in both games, unless it’s very specific to one of the game’s content. You can’t transform into a bear in PoE1, so swapping bear form skins won’t work. But you can definitely equip the awesome sword skin you got and use all your stash tags.”

For those eagerly anticipating the release of Path of Exile 2, there is some unfortunate news. The sequel isn’t coming anytime soon, with the closed beta scheduled for June 7, 2024. Despite the wait, fans can catch Rogers’ keynote address for more in-depth discussions about the upcoming game.

Path of Exile 2 promises to offer players a fresh and exciting experience, building upon the success of the original game. With its standalone status, players can expect new mechanics, balance changes, and exciting new content. As the release date draws closer, fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on a new adventure in the world of Wraeclast.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

