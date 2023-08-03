Path of Exile 2 Confirmed as Standalone Sequel, with Focus on Action and New Content

Path of Exile 2 Confirmed as Standalone Sequel at ExileCon 2023

At Grinding Gear Games’ ExileCon 2023, it was announced that “Path of Exile 2” will no longer be a large-scale expansion but will instead be an independent and complete sequel. The news comes as a surprise to fans who were expecting another expansion for the popular ARPG. Interestingly, this announcement coincides with the troubled development of Blizzard’s “Diablo 4”, adding more fuel to the competition between the two franchises.

During the event, it was revealed that “POE2” will continue the story of its predecessor with a focus on attribute combinations. Each combination will offer two related occupations, such as paladins and druids for the strength + intelligence combination, and shadow assassins and monks for the agility + intelligence combination. Additionally, each profession will have three talent professions to choose from for character development.

Grinding Gear Games’ director, Jonathan Rogers, expressed excitement for “Path of Exile 2” in an interview with IGN, stating that the game will feature new monsters, skills, mechanics, and classes that will exceed players’ expectations for a next-gen ARPG. He also mentioned improvements in the content of “Path of Exile 1”, making it clear that “POE2” will be a significant upgrade.

When asked about Diablo 4, Rogers expressed sympathy towards the Blizzard team, acknowledging the challenges of running a seasonally updated service game. He admitted that Grinding Gear Games has learned from their own experiences in this area and understands the difficulties involved. However, he emphasized that the direction of “POE2” will be completely different from “D4”, with the latter taking the MMO route.

In an interview, Rogers highlighted the differences between the two games, stating that Diablo 4 focuses more on open-world design and action performance, with a greater emphasis on cooldown cycles. He admitted that this approach works for Diablo 4, but personally, he prefers a more action-oriented gameplay experience with fewer cooldowns.

While fans can look forward to “Path of Exile 2”, it will still be a long wait before its release. The closed beta for the game has been announced to start on June 7, 2024. Until then, players can expect more updates and information about the game.

Overall, the announcement of “Path of Exile 2” as a standalone sequel has generated significant excitement among ARPG fans. With its unique attribute combination system and focus on action-oriented gameplay, the game promises to deliver a fresh and captivating experience.

