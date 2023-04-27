PATRIOT announced the launch of the latest V90 SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​Class 10 memory card, the best choice for capturing decisive moments and creating high-end images

High-performance gaming memory modules, solid-state drives, flash memory and gaming peripherals manufacturer Pertigo Technologies, announced the upcoming launch of the latest memory card series: V90 SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​Class 10 SD card. The V90 SD card is specially designed for professional photographers and high-end audio-visual creators. It meets the needs of high-end photography such as 4K/8K ultra-high-definition photography and high-speed continuous shooting mode, and provides the highest quality photos and videos.

Patriot Technology’s V90 SD card is designed with optimized performance, the read speed can reach 300MB per second, and the write speed can reach 260MB per second. Shockproof, temperature and dustproof to ensure important records are not lost. Many outdoor photographers or drone enthusiasts are often faced with many challenges of physical environment and hardware conditions when taking high-resolution photos and videos, and the new V90 SD card can withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, operating temperature range -25°C to 85°C, which can fully meet the needs of advanced work.

For high-end video recording, speed and reliability are the most fundamental and most important consumer needs. The high-end V90 SD card allows users to focus on the creation in front of them without unnecessary worries. In addition to being able to provide high-performance continuous write speed (CDM) to record burst mode or record 8K movies by drone, the V90 also provides ultra-fast read speeds of up to 300MB per second and write speeds of 260MB per second, providing Fast and reliable data storage for professional users.

Patriot V90 SD card is available in four capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, and enjoys a 5-year warranty service. It supports top cameras such as Sony, Canon and Nikon to meet market demands. This V90 SDXC UHS-II U3 ​​Class 10 memory card will be officially launched in May 2023. For more product information, please go to the V90 product page of Bodi Technology.

Features:

► Conforms to the latest UHS-II standard and top U3 and V90 speed classes

► Format: exFAT

► Continuous Read (CDM): Up to 300MB/s

► Continuous Write (CDM): Up to 260MB/s

► Working temperature: -25 ~ 85°C

► Support 4K/8K Ultra-HD high-speed recording without interruption.

► Waterproof, shockproof and dustproof

► Warranty: 5 years

► Support work system: Windows® 7/8.0/8.1/10/11