Patterns in software architecture: Model-View-Controller



Patterns are an important abstraction in modern software development and software architecture. They offer well-defined terminology, clean documentation, and learning from the best. The Model View Controller (MVC) is one of the classic architectural patterns from the book Pattern-Oriented Software Architecture, Volume 1. It is aimed at interactive applications with a flexible human-machine interface.

Rainer Grimm has been working as a software architect, team leader and training manager for many years. He likes to write articles on the programming languages ​​C++, Python and Haskell, but also likes to speak frequently at specialist conferences. On his blog Modernes C++ he deals intensively with his passion for C++.

The MVC divides the program logic of a user interface into the individual components model, view and controller. The model manages the data and rules of the application. The view renders the data and the controller interacts with the user.

Model-View-Controller

Purpose

User interfaces need to be changed frequently,

different user interfaces must be supported and

the data model is stable.

Solution

The application is divided into the components Model (data model), View (output components) and Controller (input components) and

multiple output components can use the same data model.

Structure

Model

is the central component of the pattern,

contains the data (and business logic) and

is independent of View and Controller.

View

is responsible for the presentation of the data and the user interaction

Watch that Model and

and one View is with one Controller connected to that Model to manipulate.

Controller

manages one or more views

Receives user interactions and prepares them for the Model or view on,

or view on, watch that Model and

and implements the update logic.

There are two interesting aspects of MVC: initialization and user input:

initialization

The following steps take place during the initialization of the MVC:

The model is created and its data is initialized.

The views are created and observe the model.

The controller is created and receives references to the model and the views.

The controller observes the model.

The application begins event processing.

user input

In a user event, the following steps take place:

The controller accepts the user input, processes it and triggers the model.

The model changes its internal data.

The model notifies all views and controllers about the change in internal data.

The views and controllers update themselves. Example: If the PIN is entered incorrectly at an ATM for the third time, this can mean: The display shows that the account is blocked. The ATM will confiscate the debit card.

The controller continues to process events.

Example

The following program mvc.cpp applies MVC.

// mvc.cpp #include #include #include class DefectModel { public: // (5) mutable std::unordered_map defects_ = { {"XYZ" , "File doesn't get deleted."}, {"XAB" , "Registry doesn't get created."}, {"ABC" , "Wrong title get displayed."} }; std::string getDefectComponent(const std::string& component) const { return defects_[component]; } int getSummary() const { return defects_.size(); } std::unordered_map getAllDefects() const { return defects_; } }; class DefectView { public: void showSummary(int num) const { std::cout << "There are " + std::to_string(num) + " defects in total!n"; } void showDefectComponent(const std::string& defect) const { std::cout << "Defect of component: " + defect + 'n'; } void showDefectList(const std::unordered_map & defects) const { for (const auto& p: defects) { std::cout << "(" + p.first + ", " + p.second + ")n"; } } }; class DefectController { const DefectModel& defectModel; const DefectView& defectView; public: DefectController(const DefectModel& defModel, const DefectView& defView): defectModel{defModel}, defectView{defView} { } void showDefectComponent(const std::string& component) const { defectView.showDefectComponent( defectModel.getDefectComponent(component)); // (6) } void showDefectSummary() const { defectView.showSummary(defectModel.getSummary()); // (7) } void showDefectList() const { defectView.showDefectList( defectModel.getAllDefects()); // (8) } }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; DefectModel defectModel; DefectView defectView; DefectController defectController(defectModel, defectView); // (1) defectController.showDefectComponent("ABC"); // (2) std::cout << 'n'; defectController.showDefectSummary(); // (3) std::cout << 'n'; defectController.showDefectList(); // (4) std::cout << 'n'; }

The controller gets its model and view in its constructor (1) and shows its error list defects_ (5) in three ways (2 - 4). The controller pushes each call in the main function and uses its views to display the data provided by the model (6 - 8).

The following screenshot shows the output of the program:

Variation

Presentation-Abstraction-Control is another pattern from Pattern-Oriented Software Architecture, Volume 1, and is similar to MVC. It uses a hierarchical structure of agents, with each agent consisting of presentation, abstraction (model), and data control The agents communicate with each other using the controller.

Advantages and disadvantages

Advantages

Separation of concern: The model is strictly separated from the controller and the views. Therefore, many views or controllers can be supported at the same time and changed at runtime.

The views are synchronized because they are updated at the same time.

Disadvantages

MVC can be too complex and cluttered for a small human-machine interface.

A change to the model can trigger a cascade of operations on the dependent views and controllers.

The view and the controller are strongly coupled. A change to one of them can destroy the other.

What's next?

Event-driven applications such as GUIs or servers often use the Reactor architecture pattern. A reactor can accept multiple requests at the same time and distribute them to different handlers.



(rme)

