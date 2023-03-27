Patterns in software architecture: The layered pattern



Patterns are an important abstraction in modern software development and software architecture. They offer well-defined terminology, clean documentation, and learning from the best. The layered pattern divides a task into horizontal layers. Each layer has a specific responsibility and provides a service to the higher layer.

Rainer Grimm has been working as a software architect, team leader and training manager for many years. He likes to write articles on the programming languages ​​C++, Python and Haskell, but also likes to speak frequently at specialist conferences. On his blog Modernes C++ he deals intensively with his passion for C++.

The layered pattern or layered architecture is an architectural pattern that helps bring structure to chaos, according to the book Pattern-Oriented Software Architecture, Volume 1.

Also known as

Purpose

Big systems that need to be disassembled

Problem

A system that performs operations at different levels,

higher levels use lower levels

Solution

Structure the system in layers,

higher level services are based on lower level services.

Structure

(Image: Chunte7, CCB-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Client

Accesses the top level

Layer J

encapsulates the specific role and responsibility of the Layer J,

offers its services using the Layer J-1 on and

on and can only up Layer J-1 access.

Although not specified, most layered architectures consist of three or four layers. Each layer is independent of the others. In the pure version, a layer can only access the one below it. A layer cannot access its upper layer as this would create additional dependencies and complicate the control structure. Also, a layer that depends on a higher one cannot easily be used in another application. A layer often provides its functionality by implementing the Facade pattern. The Façade pattern provides a simplified interface to a complex system.

examples

The layered pattern has been widely used since the early days of software development. Accordingly, there are many use cases:

OSI model and TCP/IP model

The Open Systems Interconnection model (OSI model) is a conceptual model that ‘provides a common basis for the coordination of [ISO] standards development for the purpose of systems interconnection’.[2] In the OSI reference model, the communications between a computing system are split into seven different abstraction layers: Physical, Data Link, Network, Transport, Session, Presentation, and Application. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OSI_model)

The same applies to the simplified TCP/IP model: The Internet protocol suite, commonly known as TCP/IP, is a framework for organizing the set of communication protocols used in the Internet and similar computer networks according to functional criteria. The foundational protocols in the suite are the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), the User Datagram Protocol (UDP), and the Internet Protocol (IP). (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_protocol_suite)

Embedded-Systeme

Those who develop software for embedded systems typically use different levels of abstraction in C++.

One typically starts with the Board Support Package (BSP), which contains board-specific configurations such as boot firmware and device drivers to enable the embedded operating system to function.

The Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) sits on top of the BSP. It is an abstraction layer between the hardware and the software running on the embedded system. Its job is to hide differences in hardware from the operating system.

Extending/embedding Python in C/C++

Extending Python in C/C++ consists of the following steps:

Convert values ​​from Python to C/C++, use the converted values ​​to run the C/C++ functionality and convert the results from C/C++ to Python.

Embedding does the same thing in reverse order. What’s next on the Python and C layers? Here is the simplified strategy.

All Python data types like int inherit from object .

The C equivalent of the data type object is the C struct PyObject . C is not object-oriented. PyObject is a kind of starting point for Python object storage. The implementation can be found on GitHub: object.c. PyObject essentially has a reference count and a pointer to the appropriate type.

When you call a method on a Python type, that call goes to the C structure PyObject in the object.c is defined. In object.c determines the C function Py_TYPE the type of the object and calls the appropriate function on the C layer. This means that if the corresponding method is implemented on the derived type, it will be called. If not, the default implementation of PyObject called if possible.

Advantages and disadvantages

Advantages

Each layer has a specific role and specific tasks. It offers its services to the higher layer via an interface. The higher layer depends only on the interface of the lower layer. Consequently, the bottom layer can be easily replaced.

Each layer has its services encapsulated. This makes it easy to test the functionality of each layer. Within the layers, finer tests such as unit tests must be performed.

Thanks to the separation of the various layers (separation of concern), each layer can be implemented in isolation. First, the interface between the layers must be defined.

Disadvantages

Layer granularity

Finding the right layer granularity can be a challenge. Too many layers can result in layers with minimal responsibility. Also, the architecture can be difficult to understand. Too few layers makes it quite complicated to replace layers, test them and develop in isolation.

A client call triggers a series of calls that end up at the bottom layer. This sequence of calls can have a negative impact on the performance of the application. This is especially true when the shifts are remote.

What’s next?

The Pipes and Filters pattern is quite handy when you have a system that processes data in multiple steps, and you want each step to be developed independently. I will write about that in my next article.



