Patterns in Software Development: The Null Object Design Pattern



A null object encapsulates a do-nothing behavior within an object. It is often very convenient to use a null object.

A null object

encapsulates the do-nothing behavior within an object,

supports workflow without conditional logic and

hides the special use cases from the user.

To be honest, there isn’t much to write about the null object. So I want to present an example using a null object.

Strategized Locking

Suppose you implement a library to be used in various areas such as concurrency. To be on the safe side, protect the critical sections with a lock. If the library is now used in a single-threaded environment, a performance problem arises because you have implemented an expensive synchronization mechanism that is unnecessary. In this case, Strategized Locking helps.

Strategized locking is the application of the strategy pattern to locks. This means putting the locking strategy in an object and making it an interchangeable component of the system.

There are two typical ways to implement Strategized Locking: run-time polymorphism (object orientation) or compile-time polymorphism (templates).

Both ways improve the customization and extension of the locking strategy, make the system easier to maintain, and support the reuse of components. In addition, the implementations of the locking strategy at runtime or at compile time differ in various aspects.

Advantages

allows to configure the locking strategy at runtime,

is easier to understand for developers with an object-oriented background.

compile-time polymorphism

has no additional runtime costs,

has flat hierarchies.

Disadvantages

needs an additional pointer or reference indirection,

can generate a deep derivation hierarchy.

compile-time polymorphism

can generate very verbose error messages.

Implementation based on runtime polymorphism

The program strategizedLockingRuntime.cpp introduces three different mutexes.

// strategizedLockingRuntime.cpp #include #include #include class Lock { public: virtual void lock() const = 0; virtual void unlock() const = 0; }; class StrategizedLocking { Lock& lock; // (1) public: StrategizedLocking(Lock& l): lock(l){ lock.lock(); // (2) } ~StrategizedLocking(){ lock.unlock(); // (3) } }; struct NullObjectMutex{ void lock(){} void unlock(){} }; class NoLock : public Lock { // (4) void lock() const override { std::cout << "NoLock::lock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } void unlock() const override { std::cout << "NoLock::unlock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.unlock(); } mutable NullObjectMutex nullObjectMutex; // (9) }; class ExclusiveLock : public Lock { // (5) void lock() const override { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::lock: " << 'n'; mutex.lock(); } void unlock() const override { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::unlock: " << 'n'; mutex.unlock(); } mutable std::mutex mutex; // (10) }; class SharedLock : public Lock { // (6) void lock() const override { std::cout << " SharedLock::lock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.lock_shared(); // (7) } void unlock() const override { std::cout << " SharedLock::unlock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.unlock_shared(); // (8) } mutable std::shared_mutex sharedMutex; // (11) }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; NoLock noLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock1{noLock}; { ExclusiveLock exLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock2{exLock}; { SharedLock sharLock; StrategizedLocking startLock3{sharLock}; } } std::cout << 'n'; }

The class StrategizedLocking has a lock (1). StrategizedLocking models scoped locking and therefore locks the mutex in the constructor (2) and unlocks it again in the destructor (3). Lock is an abstract class and defines the interface of all derived classes. These are the classes NoLock (4), ExclusiveLock (5) and SharedLock (6). SharedLock calls lock_shared (7) and unlock_shared (8) on his std::shared_mutex on. Each of these locks owns one of the mutexes NullObjectMutex (9), std::mutex (10) or std::shared_mutex (11). NullObjectMutex is a noop placeholder. The mutexes are declared mutable. Hence they are in constant member functions like lock and unlock usable.

Implementation based on compile-time polymorphism

The template-based implementation is very similar to the object-oriented implementation.

// strategizedLockingCompileTime.cpp #include #include #include template class StrategizedLocking { Lock& lock; public: StrategizedLocking(Lock& l): lock(l){ lock.lock(); } ~StrategizedLocking(){ lock.unlock(); } }; struct NullObjectMutex { void lock(){} void unlock(){} }; class NoLock{ // (1) public: void lock() const { std::cout << "NoLock::lock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << "NoLock::unlock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } mutable NullObjectMutex nullObjectMutex; }; class ExclusiveLock { // (2) public: void lock() const { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::lock: " << 'n'; mutex.lock(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::unlock: " << 'n'; mutex.unlock(); } mutable std::mutex mutex; }; class SharedLock { // (3) public: void lock() const { std::cout << " SharedLock::lock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.lock_shared(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << " SharedLock::unlock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.unlock_shared(); } mutable std::shared_mutex sharedMutex; }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; NoLock noLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock1{noLock}; { ExclusiveLock exLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock2{exLock}; { SharedLock sharLock; StrategizedLocking startLock3{sharLock}; } } std::cout << 'n'; }

The Programs strategizedLockingRuntime.cpp and strategizedLockingCompileTime.cpp produce the same output:

Die Locks NoLock (1), ExclusiveLock (2) and SharedLock (3) have no abstract base class. This has the consequence that StrategizedLocking can be instantiated with an object that does not support the correct interface. This instantiation inevitably leads to a compile-time error. This loophole can be closed elegantly in C++20 with concepts.

Das Concept BasicLockable

Instead of template class StrategizedLocking the concept BasicLockable: template class StrategizedLocking use. This means that all locks used are the Concept BasicLockable have to support. A concept is a named requirement, and many concepts are already defined in the C++20 Concepts Library. The Concept BasicLockable only used in the text of the C++20 standard. Therefore I define and use the concept BasicLockable in the following improved compile-time implementation of strategized locking.

// strategizedLockingCompileTimeWithConcepts.cpp #include #include #include template // (1) concept BasicLockable = requires(T lo) { lo.lock(); lo.unlock(); }; template // (2) class StrategizedLocking { Lock& lock; public: StrategizedLocking(Lock& l): lock(l){ lock.lock(); } ~StrategizedLocking(){ lock.unlock(); } }; struct NullObjectMutex { void lock(){} void unlock(){} }; class NoLock{ public: void lock() const { std::cout << "NoLock::lock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << "NoLock::unlock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } mutable NullObjectMutex nullObjectMutex; }; class ExclusiveLock { public: void lock() const { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::lock: " << 'n'; mutex.lock(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::unlock: " << 'n'; mutex.unlock(); } mutable std::mutex mutex; }; class SharedLock { public: void lock() const { std::cout << " SharedLock::lock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.lock_shared(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << " SharedLock::unlock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.unlock_shared(); } mutable std::shared_mutex sharedMutex; }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; NoLock noLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock1{noLock}; { ExclusiveLock exLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock2{exLock}; { SharedLock sharLock; StrategizedLocking startLock3{sharLock}; } } std::cout << 'n'; }

BasicLockable in (1) assumes that an object lo of data type T the member functions lock and unlock must support. Using the concept is easy. Instead of typename I use the concept BasicLockable in the template declaration of StrategizedLocking (2).

What's next?

To use a user-defined data type in a range-based for loop, it must implement the iterator protocol. I'll go into more detail about the iterator protocol in my next article.



