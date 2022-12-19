Squanch Games, a game team founded by Justin Roiland, the co-creator and executive producer of the well-known adult animation “Rick and Morty”, created the new shooter “High on Life”. It also received great reviews on Steam.

“High on Life” is a first-person shooter game. The player plays the role of a Niter who has been squatting at home and playing games all day after graduating from high school. One day, when he was going out with his sister, he encountered an alien drug dealer. The group G3 strikes, after Karma picks up a talking alien gun, the protagonist uses the alien pistol to fight his way out, teleports to an alien planet with his sister, and becomes a funny comedy story of an interstellar bounty hunter.

Because it is a game created by Justin Roiland, the plot of “High on Life” is full of nonsensical and funny humor, and there are also many designs that do not follow the rules. For example, the novice teaching of this game is through the pixel-style shooting game that the protagonist is playing. The operation is carried out, and there is a silly story about the ex-wife sending an army of alien boyfriends to attack you.

Furthermore, if you press Pause during the game, the talking gun will choke you when you come back, “WTF you just paused. How does pausing help you idiot?”

In this single-player shooter, players will experience Justin Roiland’s comedic adventure through diverse ecosystems and new locations, as they battle the evil Garmanthus and his forces, collect loot, and master every game. The unique skills of guns, against all kinds of desperadoes.

Although “High on Life” was released on December 13 along with the PC Game Pass service, it also affected Steam sales because of its good reputation.According to SteamDB statistics, in the 50th week, excluding Steam Deck, which has dominated the list for 5 consecutive weeks, “High on Life” can be said to have rushed to the top of the list, squeezing out “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022” and “Dwarf Fortress”. masterpiece

The single-player sci-fi funny shooting game “High on Life” has been launched on Xbox One X|S, Steam and other platforms. Interested players can add it to the wish list to follow.