It is now 2023, and the Win11 system has been released for almost two years. According to the rhythm of a major version update every three years, the next generation of Win12 is already under development, and there should be no suspense when it comes to market in 2024. It is mentioned that the 14th generation Core will support Win12 for the first time.

Before Win12 goes on the market, Microsoft will open more tests. Many people have participated in Microsoft’s Windows Insider program, which is to download and test the new functions of the system in advance.

The current Insider has three options, namely Release Preview, Beta and Dev. The former is closer to the stable version, while Beta and Dev will be updated faster and earlier, and the stability may decline along with it.

Now Microsoft has added a fourth option to the Insider program – Canary. Players who have downloaded Google Chrome browser before should know what this “canary” means, which means that Microsoft updates the code faster and has new features. The increase is more, but the system risk is also high, and it is possible to reinstall the system frequently.

As the saying goes, the bigger the storm, the more expensive the fish. Microsoft’s launch of Canary is accused of paving the way for Win12, allowing some mouse users to participate in the test in advance.

However, Microsoft said that it will not tell you what the new functions of Canary are in advance, and will only provide limited documentation, probably for the sake of confidentiality, and many functions in Canary will be changed at any time, and there is really no need to explain it in detail every time.



