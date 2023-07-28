PAYDAY 3 Announces Closed Beta Sign-Up for Xbox Series X|S Players

The highly anticipated multiplayer cooperative robbery shooting game “PAYDAY 3” will be offering players a chance to participate in a closed beta from August 2nd to 7th. Developed by Starbreeze and published by Deep Silver, “PAYDAY 3” promises an exciting gaming experience for fans of the series.

During the closed beta, players will have the opportunity to play as the original gang members from the “PAYDAY” series: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf. These iconic characters, known for their infamous clown masks, each possess unique skills that will enhance gameplay.

One of the tasks in the closed beta is the classic robbery level called “No rest for the wicked”. Players will be challenged to steal a small amount of cash from a vault. They can choose to be stealthy and unnoticed or embrace the thrill of a bold and daring heist in the streets of New York. The closed beta will offer various difficulty levels, with the level cap set at Infamy Lv.22 and a weapon level progress of Lv.8.

If you’re interested in participating in the closed beta of “PAYDAY 3”, you can sign up on the official Xbox website or the Steam store page. Successful applicants will have the chance to experience the game before its official release on September 21st.

The standard version of “PAYDAY 3” will be priced at NT$1,170. Fans of the series and newcomers alike can look forward to an action-packed and immersive gaming experience with this highly anticipated title.

