Game manufacturer Starbreeze took advantage of the new year to officially release the Steam page and game LOGO promotional video of “Payday 3”; according to the Steam page, the game will support traditional Chinese subtitles and interface.

Starbreeze said that since they disclosed the news that “Payday 3” is being developed, many players are concerned about whether the PC version will land on the Steam platform, and they are proud to announce that, just like “Payday 2”, Steam will be the main platform for the PC version of the game. “Payday 3” is currently scheduled to be launched on PC and home console platforms in 2023.

The official introduction pointed out that in “Pay Day 3”, players will follow the gang of four protagonists such as Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf, and return from retirement to criminal life again. No matter where the protagonists go, they are the envy of their peers and the nightmare of law enforcement. Years after the gang’s domination of Washington, D.C. came to an end, they reunite, this time to deal with the threat that has them awakened from retirement. …

“Payday 3” will be distributed and marketed globally by the distribution brand “Prime Matter” of the game publisher Koch Media, and is scheduled to be launched on PC and home console platforms in 2023.

