PAYDAY 3 Closed Beta Trial: Challenging Gameplay and Interesting Mechanisms, But Not Novice-Friendly

Title: PAYDAY 3 Closed Beta Trial Impressions: An Intriguing Game Mechanism, But Not Novice-Friendly

Subtitle: The highly anticipated first-person shooter “PAYDAY 3” opens up closed beta testing, receiving mixed reviews from novice players.

September 21, 2023 – “PAYDAY 3,” the long-awaited installment of the popular first-person shooter “robbery” game series, is set to launch soon. Recently, a closed beta trial was conducted, allowing players to experience the game in advance. Acknowledged gaming channel “Hong Kong 01” had the opportunity to participate in the trial and share their impressions. Here is a report from the demo experience.

Novices Struggle with the Game’s Complexity, Lack of Guidance

As a reporter who had never played the PAYDAY series before and wasn’t proficient in first-person shooter games, the trial experience proved to be quite challenging. The lack of novice guidance or tutorials made it difficult to grasp essential game mechanics and concepts. The demo failed to explain critical elements like the impact of wearing masks or the distinction between public, private, and security areas within the game world.

The Closed Beta Test Level “Never Peaceful Day”

The closed beta test provided only one level called “Never Peaceful Day.” However, the trial failed to offer any briefings or information about the bank floor plan and the robbery process itself. Ideally, participants should have been provided with information to plan their strategies, infiltrate stealthily, handle anti-theft measures, bank floor complexities, and unexpected situations. Without any prior information, players were left to rely on correspondent instructions and improvisation.

Despite its flaws, it is worth noting that the closed beta primarily served as a technical test. It is reasonable to expect that the public beta and full release will address these novice limitations, providing more comprehensive teaching and guidance.

Mechanisms, Gameplay, and Graphics

Once players understood the game systems, they discovered the interesting aspects of PAYDAY 3. The game offers various mechanisms that allow players to approach robberies uniquely, with options to stealthily unlock, steal items, hack CCTV cameras, and successfully infiltrate the vault. Transitioning from stealth to a frontal assault, players can also use hostages as bargaining tools or to delay police intervention.

Game graphics were deemed average, neither outstanding nor groundbreaking for a game released in 2023. However, this modest graphical quality not only allows easier access for players with lower-end PCs but also ensures a stable and smoother gameplay experience.

Revamped Skill Tree System

A significant overhaul has taken place in the skill system of PAYDAY 3. Whereas the previous game, PAYDAY 2, had a complex skill tree that required players to allocate points for individual skills, PAYDAY 3 introduces an occupation-based system. Seventeen occupational skills were made available during the closed beta test, each skill upgrading as the player uses it. Players can equip up to four professions simultaneously, choosing from combinations that offer vast playability and room for customization.

Summary: Challenging Yet Promising

Despite the initial lack of guidance and difficulty for novice players, PAYDAY 3’s closed beta trial revealed an intriguing and promising gaming experience. It is important to note that reports from other testers suggest simplifications and user-friendly improvements compared to PAYDAY 2. Nevertheless, players should be prepared to invest time in learning the game mechanics and ideally connect with friends to strategize and navigate the intricate world of bank heists in PAYDAY 3.

Please note: The content provided is based on the information given and does not reflect the complete scope of the game or any subsequent updates.

