Payday 3 Dev Diary Confirms Hostage Negotiations

The developers of Payday 3 have just released their first dev diary, giving us a little idea of ​​some of the features we’ll see in the new heist game.

A new feature is Hostage Negotiation. In the video, producer Andreas Häll-Penninger explains that when first responders stop our looting, we can negotiate to stop them.

“So, in Payday 3, you have stealth, and then you have something we call search. It’s basically when the guards are looking for you and they’re suspicious. Then you have something really interesting called negotiation , so the first responders get to the scene, and if you have hostages, you can start trading them to buy time before the police come in, or you can save the hostages for later because you can trade them for resources.

Check out the full video below. Payday 3 launches September 21 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.