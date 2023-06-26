Payday 3 Impressions: A Crash Course in Crime Trailer with Starbreeze Studios – Gamereactor

The security didn’t see us because we broke the lock and sneaked into the backyard. We went to the roof and pried open a window. We then quietly descended a flight of stairs, each step slowly bringing us closer to the heavily guarded safe, which was our goal. Everything is going smooth. But suddenly a hoarse voice came from the headset: “Oh shit, I accidentally threw a grenade! A second later, the screen was filled with light. Customers and employees started screaming. Security opened fire. Now it’s just bullets raining to ensure good results.

I went to Stockholm to try Payday 3 – a four-player multiplayer game where you pull off an armed heist together, which in almost every situation turns into a dramatic shootout with an endless stream of cops. If this formula sounds familiar, you probably know Payday: The Heist and its sequel, Payday 2. The latter has sold over 30 million copies and generated over $300 million in revenue. After the journalists at the meeting were given a brief summary of roughly the same, we got caught up in a bank robbery with expert assistance from one of the developers.

Now, I’ve never stolen more than a candy bar and a pen, so I’m by no means a bank robbery expert. But I know it takes more than five minutes to prepare, and our first attempt ended up being a bit of a flop.

To break into the vault, we need to use some kind of industrial torch to punch a hole in the floor of the second floor. However, the bank’s sprinkler system may suppress the fire, so we must ensure it is shut off and find additional burning material at selected locations. This was quite a challenge as at this point we could barely find the main stairs that allowed us to navigate the bank. Finally in the vault, we failed to deactivate the exploding color cartridge in time, destroying some loot, and during our escape we ran into new problems. The officers blocked our fleeing cars with bollards and we eventually gave in as we tried desperately to lift them.

I’m hoping our initial failure can be attributed to the improved AI that the developers touted repeatedly in the initial demos. Unfortunately, this isn’t easy to spot, and not just because half the NPCs are on the floor shaking with fear, which obviously hardly shows any signs of intelligence. No, the problem is with the police, and like in previous games, they quickly become ridiculously overnumbered. Simple tactics like flanking enemies or taking cover under fire are still apparently not part of the police academy curriculum, and with enemies with such low survival instincts, it’s a bit far from bank robbery fantasies.

A funny moment happened when we punched a hole in the bank vault. Enemies, like suicide lemmings, hopped off one by one, and we certainly had no problem. But okay, maybe I’m not the right person to point fingers. Shooting has never been my greatest strength, and I’ve been able to survive a few times mostly because of my teammates and the extremely generous life bars. Admittedly, I was also the one who accidentally threw a grenade during our next heist, otherwise the execution was better.

My less-than-impressive performance illustrates the challenge of designing a tactical shooter for up to four players. All it takes is a clumsy or headless player to make the best plans go wrong, which presents special challenges when more careful approaches are involved. Still, Starbreeze Studios is paying more attention to the stealth aspect of the game. For example, there are more options to avoid a possible confrontation, as guards search further on their own before raising the alarm and calling for reinforcements.

We had a great opportunity to test this out in the second level of this preview – a spectacular theft of art in a modern and well-guarded gallery. Let’s just say we didn’t manage to get our loot out of sight this time either. Again, this may be largely due to our lack of time to improve – perhaps our lack of skills. But even then, despite the plethora of skill points and virtually unlimited access to the game’s full arsenal (which must be slowly unlocked over the full game), there’s a sense of lack of infiltration tools. We did, however, get to play with a mountable tactical camera, and there are some passive bonuses that make it a little easier to move around unseen.

While our night at the museum quickly turns into another showdown between robbers and cops, we have a lot more to do than just pull the trigger. The painting we’re about to steal is only indirectly described on the computer, giving us an unexpected opportunity to play art critic. To find the right painting, we also had to use UV scanners, gas torches and various other equipment. Many small activities, like lockpicking and hacking panels, are now designed as small mini-games, and it seems the developers are trying to match the initial stealth phase (with limited interactivity) with the wildness once the cops are alerted and the player puts on the mask and better balance between chaotic actions.

During the roughly two-hour preview, I found myself longing for Thief, the more advanced infiltration option, or the colorful levels full of the creative potential of the outstanding Hitman 3. But those are unfair comparisons, because at its core, Payday 3 is still pure action, and it’s here that the game truly excels. Having to keep a cool head and make tactical decisions as Special Forces burst through windows and storm every opening is a combination that’s still as wonderfully immersive and adrenaline-pumping as it was in Payday 2. Once again, the experience is accompanied by an intense and powerful soundtrack.

What’s more, the developers have also adjusted the aiming of the shooting part of the game. Your movement patterns and weapons have more weight, and feel more precise and responsive than its predecessor. In short, Payday 3 feels like a modern and well-functioning console shooter in the style of Call of Duty, and that’s no coincidence since the game was released on both console and PC for the first time.

The graphics have also received a much-needed overhaul. The NPCs still look a little rusty and clumsy, but maybe it’s a good thing you can’t see the horror in the poor hostage’s eyes. Instead, the atrocities largely emerged from the now more destructive environment, leaving behind a trail of carnage. However, don’t expect to use creative destruction to stop the cops, like blowing up walls. This is purely cosmetic, the developers explain.

Payday 3 appears to be a more refined version of Payday 2. Based on my time with the game, there are no killer features or breakthrough innovations. But maybe it wasn’t necessary, since the original concept is still as fun and intense as ever. The question is, will it be enough to make millions of bank robbers switch to the new version? We’ll find out when Payday 3 launches on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5 on September 21st.

