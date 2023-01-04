Home Technology “Payday 3” Steam store opens, Payday Gang of Four will reunite in New York in 2023 | 4Gamers
2023 has just arrived, and the Swedish game developer Starbreeze Studios has released the latest promo for its masterpiece “Payday 3”. At the same time, their Steam store page has opened, and the game is planned to be launched in 2023.

According to the promotional video and the official introduction, the Payday Gang of Four’s crimes in Washington DC for many years have become a thorn in the eyes of law enforcement officers and colleagues. Now they are out of retirement and regrouped, ready to face the threat of early retirement in Metropolitan New York.

Since the release of “Payday 2”, 2023 happens to be the tenth anniversary. This “Payday 3”, which has gone through the closure of the publisher and the slow development progress, has become the life-saving straw that Starbreeze is currently looking forward to.

According to the official disclosure, “Payday 3” will be Unreal Engine development, many players hope to avoid the bugs of the 2nd generation home console version, but I believe more people are concerned about when the game will be launched, because since the announcement in 2021, “Payday 3” has not had any The real machine screen image is public, and even the Steam page is a screenshot of the leading promotional image.

After all, December 31, 2023 is also 2023, but interested players can at least join the wish list first.

