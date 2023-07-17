Payday 3 to Require Always-On Connection for Gameplay, Says Starbreeze

Title: Payday 3 to Require Always-On Connection, Devs Say

Subtitle: Cross-platform play and cross-progression led to the decision

Date: [Insert Publication Date]

by [Author Name]

In an unexpected turn of events, it has been revealed that Payday 3, the highly anticipated heist trilogy, will require an always-on connection to play. Starbreeze’s global brand director, Almir Listo, confirmed this during a recent Payday 2 livestream, leaving many fans surprised and curious about the reasoning behind this decision.

Responding directly to a question posed by a viewer about the availability of an offline mode in Payday 3, Listo unequivocally stated, “No. You can play by yourself, but I believe you have to be connected to play because it’s made with Unreal Engine, which uses cross-progression, cross-platform play. I believe we need you to be online.”

This announcement has sparked quite a debate among the Payday community, with some expressing disappointment over the lack of an offline mode. Previously, players were able to enjoy the Payday series at their own convenience, including playing without an internet connection, but it seems that the third installment will take a different approach.

The decision to implement an always-on connection requirement has been attributed to the use of Unreal Engine and its associated features like cross-progression and cross-platform play. These features allow players to seamlessly switch between platforms and maintain their progress across multiple devices. While this may be a significant advantage for some players, it appears to have come at the cost of offline accessibility.

As the September 21st release date for Payday 3 draws closer, fans are eager to see how this always-on style will impact their gaming experience. The game is set to launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, with the added bonus of being available as part of the Day One Game Pass.

European players, in particular, have expressed mixed reactions to this news. While some believe that the always-on connection requirement may hinder their ability to enjoy the game, others are hopeful that the cross-platform play and cross-progression features will enhance their overall experience.

It remains to be seen how the decision to implement an always-on connection will impact the reception and success of Payday 3. As fans eagerly await its release, they are hopeful that the game will deliver the same thrilling heist experience that the series is known for, regardless of the connectivity requirements.

Despite the mixed reactions from the community, Payday 3 continues to generate buzz and excitement, with its release just around the corner. Only time will tell if an always-on connection becomes the new norm in the gaming industry or if players will demand more flexible offline options in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

