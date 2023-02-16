We’re eagerly anticipating Payday 3, but it turns out that’s not the only franchise-based entry coming up. Stockholm Syndrome (founded by Swedish media personality Peter Settman) has signed a deal with Starbreeze to produce Payday-based films and TV series.

Settman himself had this to say about the deal in a press release:

“We’ve had the opportunity to work with many different IPs over the years and Payday has always been on our radar. It has a cinematic quality and storytelling that’s perfect for making a fantastic live-action adaptation.

Starbreeze boss Tobias Sjögren also seems happy with the agreement and the new partnership:

“We are delighted to partner with Stockholm Syndrome as we work together to take our franchise to new heights and reach a wider audience. This is a milestone in our journey to create an IP that goes beyond games, and Stockholm Syndrome is A great partner that fits perfectly with our mission of building a wider, more engaged community.

The first Payday was released twelve years ago, but it wasn’t until 2013’s Payday 2 that it really took off. In total, more than 40 million Payday games have been sold. The concept revolves around executing a well-planned bank heist, and the title stands out from the crowd thanks to the unique graphic design.

Payday 3 is due out later this year on PC, Playstation, and Xbox, but it remains to be seen when the first film adaptations will premiere.