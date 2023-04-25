Payment solutions, Secutix chooses Adyen

Following choose Adyen as exclusive partner for payment solutions, the in-house developed solution S-Pay announced at the same time.

Adyen’s platform was selected for his unified global approach, which allows ticket buyers, both at home and abroad, to pay using their preferred and most reliable payment method. This will make the payment process easier and more convenient for users, no matter where they live.

Ticket fraud is one of the major challenges facing the events industry; Secutix and Adyen developed S-Pay to proactively resolve payment issues and detect fraud attempts using Adyen’s proprietary artificial intelligence technologies.

Secutix chooses Adyen and presents S-Pay

S-Pay will also provide real-time information on the status of each transaction and detailed analysis of payments made at the box office and online ticket store. Having all this information in one place will make it easier to resolve any payment issues and exchange sales data with accounting systems, without having to reconcile data from different suppliers.