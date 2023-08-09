PayPal launches its own stablecoin PYUSD

By Oliver Schmaering | Aug 09, 2023 11:03 am

With the help of the US company Paxos, PayPal has quietly launched its own stablecoin PYUSD – a real surprise coup. TECHBOOK explains what benefits and what changes this brings.

Without many rumors in advance, PayPal has managed to introduce its own stablecoin. A stablecoin is a crypto asset that replicates the value of a normal currency on the blockchain 1:1. In this case, the value of the US dollar on the Ethereum blockchain. So one PYUSD equals one dollar. But what does it bring to users?

The news of PayPal’s PYUSD launch has caused controversy in the crypto scene. The presumed effect on the acceptance of cryptocurrencies is rated positively. On the other hand, some details are viewed negatively. Initial analysis of the code suggests that PYUSD can be frozen by PayPal in extreme cases. That wouldn’t come as a surprise, however. Finally, unlike other stablecoin providers, PayPal is aiming for a market that is fully regulated by the authorities. In the case of criminal activities, the legislature wants to be able to act. PayPal must comply with this wish in order to make its own stablecoin politically possible.

For the average consumer, this discussion hardly matters. Assets in euros, dollars, etc. can already be frozen today if money laundering is suspected. In this respect, the PayPal user is more likely to ask what additional value the PYUSD brings in everyday life.

Since the new stablecoin will initially only be available on the US market, the local consumer still has enough time to study the advantages and disadvantages as well as the suitability for everyday use from afar. In principle, the PYUSD should be available for purchase both in the app and on the website.

The advantages of a stablecoin are obvious. For one, PYUSD will be a link to the entire crypto ecosystem. It takes you quickly and easily from the FIAT money system to the crypto world. The exchange path from euros to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and back again becomes a small step shorter, so to speak.

On the other hand, the PYUSD will be self-custodial using a cryptowallet. No bank, no account, not even PayPal are still needed to send and use it. You then carry it in your electronic purse in your pocket, so to speak. It can already be considered certain that many shops and online platforms will soon be open to accepting the PYUSD.

How safe is the PYUSD?

Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, where crypto is backed by crypto, the PYUSD is backed by US dollars, US bonds, and their equivalents. So the possible maximum of security is given.

The largest stablecoins on the market to date, USDT, USDC and DAI, face stiff competition from PayPal’s offering overnight. From now on, many experts will be watching with great excitement whether the PYUSD will actually become a success story. Quite a few crypto enthusiasts are hoping that PayPal’s stablecoin will be the start of the long-awaited global mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

PayPal itself will primarily hope that this coup will recapture its once undisputed supremacy in the market for payment service providers. It remains to be seen whether the competition will soon come up with similar ideas.

