PC gaming is losing more and more market share

Long gone are the days when the PC was considered the biggest gaming platform. In Germany, smartphones and consoles are at the top by a clear margin.

As can be seen from the current figures from the German game Association, PC gaming is still on the decline. While there were still around 14.3 million PC gamers in Germany in 2021, only 12.9 million were recorded last year. A drop of 10 percent and the continuation of a three-year downward trend.

Meanwhile, the consoles are becoming increasingly popular. In the past three years, the proportion of console gamers has increased steadily. There are now 18.9 million of them in Germany. They only have to admit defeat to smartphone gamers, who are at the top with 22.8 million.

A similar picture emerges when it comes to sales generated with video games. Here, too, smartphones dominate (EUR 2.8 billion), followed by consoles (EUR 2 billion) and PCs (EUR 1.6 billion). It is interesting to look at the composition of sales.

While console gamers still spend most of their money on classic game purchases, sales in the mobile segment come almost exclusively from in-game purchases. For PC gamers, a large part of the money is already being made through in-game purchases. Online services and classic purchases only account for 30 percent.

“There is no such thing as a typical gamer. Just looking at the platform usage shows the great diversity of the millions of players in Germany. The smartphone remains the most used gaming platform thanks to its good accessibility and the enormous selection of games,” says Felix Falk, Managing Director of the game association. “And yet we have observed an ever-increasing number of console gamers in Germany over the past three years. Last but not least, this is due to the now significantly better availability of the devices in retail. In addition, there are more and more options for console fans to enjoy games without restrictions – for example in the form of gaming subscriptions with access to large game libraries or cloud gaming”.

