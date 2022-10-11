Home Technology PC sales plummet by 20%, which is the strongest decline in the last twenty years
It has been two decades since the demand for personal computers has not declined so fast. After the boom of the pandemic that pushed sales by reversing a trend, we are witnessing a slowdown in consumer spending on electronics. As the research institute Gartner points out, the “back-to-school” did not work. Worldwide PC shipments in the third quarter fell 19.5% compared to a year ago. There are 68 million computers, up from 84.5 million a year earlier.

What happened?

“This quarter’s results could mark a historic slowdown for the PC market,” said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner. weak demand for PCs in both the consumer and business markets ». To be precise, we are not seeing an unforeseen event. In terms of volumes, we are still above pre-pandemic levels, so we are seeing a violent adjustment. However, something has changed. As the analyst suggested despite massive promotions and falling prices, many consumers who had already bought new PCs in the past couple of years have not upgraded their machines. At the corporate level, the gas crisis and war have led to more selective IT spending. Evidently, PCs are not at the top of the priority list today.

