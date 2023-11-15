PC slow to shut down: causes and how to solve

If the PC takes a long time, turn it off it’s a sign that something isn’t working properly. As a rule, the computer should shut down within a few seconds, however, even just one is enough active program or a system updatewhich turns off much slower.

If you have noticed that for some time now your computer is taking up to a minute to shut down, you may want to investigate to find the cause that is causing this slowdown. Below we will deal with the most frequent ones and give you useful suggestions to solve them and speed up the shutdown of your PC.

Software issues

Software problems are the most common ones that prevent a correct shutdown of the PC. When you try to turn it off, you will notice the writing “a program has yet to be closed” and buttons you can use to force stop or wait.

Keep in mind that if you shut down your PC you will lose the save files of the program that is causing the problem. If you want to avoid being asked to confirm shutdown every time, try it to update the software or uninstall and reinstall it. In many cases, the block is related to the .NET Framework platform.

If the problem is created by a file or system processInstead, use the SFC command which should restore all corrupt files present in Windows.

Driver hardware

The slow closing of Windows it can also depend on a hardware driver problem which, for example, may conflict with Windows energy saving mode.

If they are already updated to the latest version, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling them and restart your PCor, disconnect any connected external devices such as a webcam, printer or scanner.

In some cases, the error “the driver you are installing is not validated for your computer” may also appear. Sometimes, it is the external peripherals that create difficulties in turning off or cause errors.

Windows Update

One of the most frequent reasons that make it shutting down Windows very slow it is starting the installation of system updates. These happen at least once a week and must be carried out, waiting the necessary time for them to install correctly.

However, it may happen that an unsuccessful update tries to install every day and continues to fail. In this case, it is necessary to intervene, otherwise at each shutdown you will have to wait until end of the attempt.

We recommend that you periodically check the Windows Update updates and that their installation was successful.

HDD or SSD technical problems

If after having carried out all the previous checks, the PC is slow to shut downthe problem may be related to internal disk defective or with errorswhether it is an HDD or an SSD.

The best thing to do is to verify the integrity of the disk by starting the scandisk, useful for checking the presence of errors on the disk. You can start it by going to Start > File Explorer > This PC and right-click on WindowsThen Properties > Tools and finally a final click on Check it out.

If the HDD or SDD is damaged or contains many errors, it may be worth replacing it, as it may reoccur with the same problems over time, resulting in data loss.

