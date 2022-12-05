The PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” was launched a few months after the release of the first episode, and supports NVIDIA GF RTX 40 series DLSS 3 frame generation technology. The novice Spider-Man on the PC with the latest graphics card is of course better than PS5, even if the old The card GTX 1060 is still playable.

In the ending of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”, the black teenager Miles has been laid out to become the second Spider-Man. I thought it would be a DLC content, but it was finally released as an independent work. Perhaps the manufacturer also hopes that every Spider-Man can be “independent” “. The new work that has been released will be collaborated by the two again, even with “Poison Demon” Vemon. However, the PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” can be purchased and played independently. The price of the game is slightly lower and the duration is relatively short. You may also consider playing it this Christmas.

Like “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”, the PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” also adds new features for computer hardware, further improving the ray tracing reflection and shadow effects provided on PS5, and supporting ultra-wide screens including 16:9 , 16:10, 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions, players with the above monitors will enjoy better. It can also be directly plugged into the DualSense handle via USB to experience the same tactile feedback and dynamic trigger feel as the PS5. The faithful “mouse and keyboard” can also use a mouse+keyboard with a variety of custom control options.

The official hardware requirements are also very flexible. Basic 1080p 60fps can be played with GF GTX 1060 6GB at “Medium” quality. If it is “Ultimate Ray Tracing” 4K60, it is recommended to use GF RTX 3080 or above. After the launch of GF RTX 4090 / 4080, I believe it will not be a problem, and the game supports DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2.1, Intel XeSS and IGTI upscaling rendering technology, which can improve fluency.

testing platform

Processor: Core i5-12600K

Motherboard: ASRock Z690 PG Riptide

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3800

SSD：WD BALCK SN850 1TB

Graphics card: GF RTX 3060 8GB, RX 6600 XT 8GB, GF RTX 4080 16GB, GF RTX 4090 24GB

For popular mid-range cards, the performance of GF RTX 3060 8GB and RX 6600 XT 8GB in non-ray tracing rendering in 1080p environment is very close, but after enabling ray tracing rendering, RTX 3060 8GB will continue to lead, RX 6600 XT 8GB only It can meet the level of more than 30fps but less than 60fps, and the fluctuation is relatively large during the game.

DLSS 3 and Processor Bottlenecks

Running the game on the latest GF RTX 4080 / 4090, the test platform deliberately uses the previous generation Core i5-12600K, which creates a bottleneck in processor performance. Comparing the changes generated by using DLSS 3 frames on the two new cards, it can be seen that the processor is at 2K The resolution has been fully loaded to 70%, the GPU is only 40%, and the overall frame rate is limited. If DLSS 3 frame generation is enabled, the idle resources of the GPU can be utilized to nearly double the speed. Under 4K resolution and DLSS 3 frame generation, RTX 4090 will still be about 10% ahead of RTX 4080. The test also reflects that players who intend to upgrade the RTX 4090 must upgrade the processor to reduce the impact of bottlenecks, otherwise the RTX 4080 is quite sufficient. Processor configuration should be taken into account when upgrading “topping” or building new machines.

GTX 1060 old card optimization experience

Even for the older GF GTX 1060 6GB, you can refer to the following fine-tuning settings to obtain slightly better detail than “Medium” image quality. In “MSI Afterburner”, locking the upper limit of FPS at 45fps will be more stable.