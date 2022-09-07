The Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is coming soon. If there is no barbecue bureau this Mid-Autumn Festival, then stay at home and organize the information on your computer and mobile phone! pCloud launched a good deal during the Mid-Autumn Festival, including up to 80% discount, and a lifetime plan with a maximum capacity of 10TB. Friends who need cloud storage should not miss it.

Access from any device at any time, and share files with just one click! pCloud cloud space service is best to use

High-definition audio and video content is in vogue, and now you can easily take 4K photos or videos with a smartphone. If you don’t regularly back up your data, your phone’s capacity will probably run out immediately. There will be a problem of insufficient use… It seems that our demand for storage will only increase, and perhaps “cloud” is the best solution. Prepare the cloud disk space in advance for future storage and backup. demand.

pCloud supports multiple platforms such as MacOS and Windows. After installation, it will automatically appear in the local hard disk list, as if expanding more available capacity on the computer, but it does not occupy physical hard disk space at all.

At present, there are many cloud space services on the market, but some of them are too small in capacity and too expensive, or have few functions and insufficient security mechanisms. However, among the many cloud storage services, the most recommended one is the well-known foreign brand pCloud, which supports multiple platforms of computer (MacOS, Windows) and mobile phone (iOS, Android), provides 10GB free space plan, and 500GB, 2TB and 10TB paid space. solution, and the way to use pCloud is very simple; take the computer version as an example, after the installation is complete, pCloud will automatically appear in the local hard disk list, as long as you open, copy, paste, cut, etc. It can easily back up various files such as photos, videos, music, etc. without re-learning at all, as if expanding more available capacity on the computer, but it does not occupy physical hard disk space at all.



In addition to the large cloud space, pCloud also provides a wealth of management and sharing tools. Users can share files with friends with one click. TLS/SSL encryption technology is adopted throughout the process to ensure the security of data transmission.

Not only that, pCloud also provides a wealth of management tools such as quick search, password protection, file encryption, one-click sharing, block-level synchronization backup technology, etc. In particular, one-click sharing “Share Link” is very practical, and you can directly share the link Give it to a friend, and the other party can use the files on your computer directly, without having to find a way to send them or upload them to other cloud spaces as in the past, and even supports large-scale file collaboration; in addition, if you store music or videos in the cloud, You can also play directly with pCloud’s built-in player, turning pCloud into a personal multimedia library. It is worth mentioning that the security performance of pCloud is also a cover. When transmitting from the device to the pCloud server, TLS/SSL encryption technology is used throughout the process to ensure the security of user data.

pCloud Drive Mid-Autumn Festival Limited Time 80% Off: Portal

pCloud also supports iOS/Android mobile version, perfectly integrating mobile phone and computer products, allowing users to access files anytime, anywhere.

Competing with other brands of cloud space: pCloud lifetime plan is the most cost-effective

In order to give back to the support of the majority of netizens, pCloud launched a new “10TB Lifetime Customized Plan” event during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. As the name suggests, users can enjoy up to 80% discount (the original price is about NT$149,130, and the special price is only about NT$7,643, which is a full saving. More than 140,000 yuan!), and at the same time obtain a 10TB large capacity, and you only need to pay once to use it for life, and it also includes family sharing, 2 TB sharing link traffic, 30-day trash can storage period…etc.

▲pCloud launched a new “10TB Lifetime Customized Plan” campaign during the Mid-Autumn Festival, allowing users to enjoy a discount of up to 80%, and at the same time obtain a 10TB ultra-large capacity, and only need to pay once for a lifetime of use.

How cost-effective is pCloud’s “10TB Lifetime Customized Plan”? Below we compare with other cloud space services such as Google One, OneDrive, iCloud+, Dropbox, etc. (over 100GB).

Cloud space brand Subscription plan 1 year cost Use for 5 years 10 years of use 20 years of use pCloud 2TB NT$7,507 NT$7,507 NT$7,507 NT$7,507 10TB NT$30,178 NT$30,178 NT$30,178 NT$30,178 Google One 100GB NT$731.2 NT$3,851.25 NT$7,751.25 NT$15,551.25 200GB NT$1,012.5 NT$5,332.5 NT$10,732.5 NT$21,532.5 2TB NT$3,712.5 NT$19,552.5 NT$39,352.5 NT$78,952.5 OneDrive 100GB NT$600 NT$3,000 NT$6,000 NT$12,000 1TB NT$2,190 NT$10,950 NT$21,900 NT$10,950 6TB NT$3,190 NT$15,950 NT$31,900 NT$63,800 iCloud+ 200GB NT$1,080 NT$5,400 NT$10,800 NT$5,400 2TB NT$3,600 NT$18,000 NT$36,000 NT$18,000 Dropbox 2TB NT$3,864 NT$19,320 NT$38,640 NT$77,280 3TB NT$6,108 NT$30,540 NT$61,080 NT$122,160

It can be seen from the above table that the “10TB Lifetime Customized Plan” is already the plan with the highest capacity at present, and when the usage time is prolonged, the price advantage of pCloud will become more obvious, and the cost to be paid is even higher than that of other brands’ low-capacity plans. Cheap. All lifetime plans of pCloud only need to be paid once, and the longer you use it, the more cost-effective it is.

▲The “10TB Lifetime Customized Plan” is currently the highest-capacity cloud space plan. The longer it is used, the more cost-effective it is. There are also “2TB Advanced Plan” and “500GB Advanced Plan”, which consumers can choose according to their personal needs.

Storage needs are only going to get higher. Get your cloud space ready now

As mentioned in the second paragraph, all kinds of high-definition audio and video files will only increase in size in the future. Whether it is a mobile phone, tablet or computer, the demand for storage will only increase. You don’t have to worry about insufficient capacity.

If you are interested in pCloud’s Mid-Autumn Festival “10TB Lifetime Customized Plan”, you might as well take advantage of this offer!