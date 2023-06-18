PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) at risk: IT security vulnerability with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions). You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 16th, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) that became known on December 3rd, 2015. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the products Amazon Linux 2, Ubuntu Linux, F5 BIG-IP, SUSE Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and open source PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1769 (Status: 06/16/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.6.

PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE numbers

Perl Compatible Regular Expressions (PCRE) is a program library for evaluating and applying regular expressions.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) to perform a denial of service attack and information disclosure.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2015-2327, CVE-2015-2328, CVE-2015-8380, CVE-2015-8381, CVE-2015-8382, CVE-2015-8383, CVE-2015-8384, CVE-2015-8385, CVE-2015-8386, CVE-2015-8387, CVE-2015-8388, CVE-2015-8389, CVE-2015-8390, CVE-2015-8391, CVE-2015-8392, CVE-2015-8393, CVE-2015-8394 und CVE-2015-8395.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Blue Coat ProxySG (cpe:/h:bluecoat:proxysg)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

F5 Enterprise Manager (cpe:/a:f5:enterprise_manager)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

F5 BIG-IP (cpe:/a:f5:big-ip)

F5 ARX (cpe:/a:f5:arx)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop 7 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux_desktop)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node 7 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux_hpc_node)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server 7 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 7 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux_workstation)

Blue Coat Director (cpe:/a:bluecoat:director)

Open Source PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) < 8.38 (cpe:/a:pcre:perl_compatible_regular_expression_library)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node 7.2 EUS (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux_hpc_node)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS 7.2 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS 7.2 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1769 vom 2023-06-16 (16.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1769.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1767 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1767.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2082 vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2082.html

F5 Security Advisory K20225390 vom 2018-09-10 (11.09.2018)

For more information, see: https://support.f5.com/csp/article/K20225390

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2016:3161-1 vom 2016-12-15 (16.12.2016)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2016/suse-su-20163161-1.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2016:2971-1 vom 2016-12-02 (05.12.2016)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2016/suse-su-20162971-1.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2016:2750 vom 2016-11-15 (16.11.2016)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2750

Bluecoat Security Advisory sa12 vom 2016-07-07 (08.07.2016)

For more information, see: https://kb.bluecoat.com/security-advisory/sa128

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2016:1132-1 (31.05.2016)

For more information, see: http://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1132.html

Red Hat Security RHSA-2016:1025-1 vom 2016-05-11 (12.05.2016)

For more information, see: http://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1025.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-2943-1 vom 2016-03-30 (30.03.2016)

For more information, see: http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-2943-1/

F5 Security Advisory SOL20225390 vom 2016-02-05 (05.02.2016)

For more information, see: https://support.f5.com/kb/en-us/solutions/public/k/20/sol20225390.html

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8380

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8382

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8393

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8395

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-2327

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-2328

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8381

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8383

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8384

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8385

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8386

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8387

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8388

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8389

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8390

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8391

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8392

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8394

Entry in the National Vulnerability Database from 2015-12-02 (03.12.2015)

For more information, see: https://web.nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2015-8395

Version history of this security alert

This is the 19th version of this IT Security Notice for PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions). If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03.12.2015 – Initial Release

12/03/2015 – Version not available

05.02.2016 – New remediations available

02/05/2016 – Version not available

30.03.2016 – New remediations available

03/30/2016 – Version not available

12.05.2016 – New remediations available

05/12/2016 – Version not available

05/12/2016 – Version not available

31.05.2016 – New remediations available

08.07.2016 – New remediations available

07/08/2016 – Version not available

16.11.2016 – New remediations available

05.12.2016 – New remediations available

12/05/2016 – Version not available

16.12.2016 – New remediations available

11.09.2018 – New remediations available

06/09/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

06/16/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

