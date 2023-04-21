Peach PA105 buy cheap from 10.99€ (04/2023)

Everyone should own the little Peach upright vacuum cleaner. He is a real enrichment for everyone who crumbles a lot. 😋 And let’s be honest, who doesn’t crumble? 😂

Alternatively, you can use the small sucker under other names also for 10,99€ order on Amazon.de. You can get the small table wonder, known from our format “Gebiss” on Amazon.de for a price of 12,99 €.

Do you often watch our videos on YouTube? And have you often wondered which table vacuum cleaner Ronny is using? The coveted one Peach table vacuum cleaner you get from a price of 10,99€ on Amazon.de.

Versatile uses

Whether on Workplacebecause you crumble with your snacks or in the kitchen, where, as everyone knows, there is always dirt on the worktop, it is really practical. It doesn’t take up much space and with the bristles below underneath and his strong suction power every crumb disappears. But also for traveling a great helper, especially when traveling in the car, where the children often eat something while driving and the child seat looks accordingly.

Or how Ronny constantly messes around with the bitten videos. 🤣 I don’t even know what he would do without Peach 🤔

With me he would be a permanent guest at the dining table. 😁 Especially at breakfast we crumble a lot 🙈

Handling des Peach PA105

The small table vacuum cleaner is operated by means of 2x AA batteries, which you usually have at home and then you can start. Because of its compact size 9 x 9 x 7cm and a weight of 150 g is he with the One button operation (on and off) totally easy to use in one hand. Very easy on the button and he can go to the dirt on the body.

By the way, you can get hold of it in 4 different colors in black, pink, blue and pastel yellow.

Easy cleaning of the mini vacuum cleaner

Due to the practical plastic construction, it is easy to disassemble and you can easily empty and clean it.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Those of you who regularly use our Videos look on Youtube, will certainly already know the little sucker. For everyone else who doesn’t know him yet “buy him” 😋 Our Ronny is also super enthusiastic about the little vacuum cleaner and uses it regularly. In the studio when shooting, we want him just don’t miss it anymore.

Small, handy, with high suction power, perfectly stowable and wirelessly cleans your breakfast table or workplace. It is so easy to use and also a useful helper when travelling.